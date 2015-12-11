Martinelli held in contempt, high court plenum to ponder arrest warrant

Sends Marta and eight lawyers to court for him, gets held in contempt

Martinelli wimps out

by Eric Jackson

Ten and a half months after he fled the country and after countless delaying motions before the Supreme Court and the Electoral Tribunal, Ricardo Martinelli had a court date on the morning of December 11. The subject was a series of invasion of privacy charges arising from his warrantless electronic eavesdropping activities directed against at least 150 people. He stayed in Miami and sent in former first lady Marta Linares de Martinelli and eight lawyers instead of appearing in court as ordered.

This time the court wouldn’t entertain any of his motions.Supreme Court magistrate Jerónimo Mejía summarily held the former president in contempt (en rebeldía) and adjourned the hearing. Supreme Court magistrate Harry Díaz, the acting prosecutor, said that he would petition a nine-member court plenum to obtain an arrest warrant, which if issued would then lead to a request to INTERPOL for an international “red note” requesting Martinelli’s arrest and extradition. It would then be up to Barack Obama to decide whether to honor the warrant.

~ ~ ~

The announcements below are interactive. Click on them for more information