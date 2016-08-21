Scenes from the 2016 Central American Percussion Festival

The Percussion Festival has class(es)



photos and captions by Eric Jackson

Yes, the Central American Percussion Festivals that are one of the cultural features of August in Panama City are promoted as a series of excellent concerts that one need not be possessed of beatnik tendencies to appreciate. But like all of the stuff that the Danilo Pérez Foundation does, it mainly has an educational purpose. The stars of the evening performances are the teachers by day. Nobody gets rich from these events — at least, not directly so in a pecuniary sense — but Panama does get enriched.

~ ~ ~

