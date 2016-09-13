More paintings by George Scribner

“Se Vende Pipas” ~ 12″ x 12″ ~ A street vendor in Panama City.

Paintings and website makeovers by George Scribner

 

“Red Bandana” ~ 9″ x 12″ ~ A dancer about to go onstage at the old Paraiso High School.

 

“Apurate!” ~ 16″ x 20″ ~ Crossing one of the lock gates.

 

“MSC” ~ 6″ x 9″ ~ A study for a larger painting.

The artist's new online store

 

The artist's new blog

 

These announcements are interactive.

 

