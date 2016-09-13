CultureLifestyle More paintings by George Scribner September 13, 2016 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter “Se Vende Pipas” ~ 12″ x 12″ ~ A street vendor in Panama City. Paintings and website makeovers by George Scribner “Red Bandana” ~ 9″ x 12″ ~ A dancer about to go onstage at the old Paraiso High School. “Apurate!” ~ 16″ x 20″ ~ Crossing one of the lock gates. “MSC” ~ 6″ x 9″ ~ A study for a larger painting. The artist’s new online store The artist’s new blog ~ ~ ~ These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related