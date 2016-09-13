SINAPROC’s sad duty

Approaching peak season for an awful job

Adults get swept into storm drains and drown as Panama gets into the heaviest months of rains. More frequently those who die are kids. You should understand that you are puny compared to an elemental force, and that raging flood waters can gather in an instant during or just after a tropical cloudburst. A small child won’t. It takes a nation of caring adults to save kids’ lives in this season.

~ ~ ~

