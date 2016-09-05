The Panama News blog links, Labor Day 2016

Usually we play Panamanian music on these pages, but this time these international musicians — well known and appreciated in Panama — treat us to a universal theme on this US Labor Day.
The Panama News blog links
The Guardian, Hanjin bankruptcy causes turmoil in the shipping world
Fosters.com, Melting Arctic opens new frontier
CBC, Nunavut port seeks Chinese investors
Eco-Business, China’s trans-Amazon railway stokes forest fears
World Highways, Dragados in running for Panama bridge deal
Video, Luis Concepción vs Kohei Kono
Video, Panamá 2 – Jamaica 0
FIFA.com, Two tickets left in CONCACAF scrap
ANP, AIG licita la Red Nacional Internet 2.0
Bloomberg, Spain proposes Panama leaks minister Soria for World Bank job
ALAI, El poder de las farmaceúticas y el derecho a los medicamentos
Smithsonian Insider, Health risks of eating turtle eggs could help species
Mongabay, How humans create as well as destroy species
IDG, OpenOffice coders debate retiring the project
The Motor Report, Mercedes to market “personal assistant” cars
BBC, Lucy probably died in a fall from a tree
El Siglo, Cae comisionado por caso sicariato
TVN, Confirman condena de Gustavo Pérez
Telemetro, Balacera en discoteca en Vía Argentina
La Estrella, Los casos de Martinelli agudizan la crisis en la Corte Suprema
TVN, Adames prometo amplio debate sobre educación sexual
International Cry, Panama’s police assault indigenous dam protesters
Video, Protesta en la Universidad de Panamá
The Costa Rica Star, Tico police meet US ambassador on Panama border
Página 12, Golpe consumado
Americas Program, Honduran human rights groups oppose US aid
BBC, Hundreds of thousands in rival Caracas demonstrations
The Atlantic, Which Republicans oppose Trump?
Reuters, FBI detects breaches against two state voter systems
Christian Science Monitor, Does electronic voting put the US election at risk?
Rolling Stone, The GOP’s stealth war against voters
Washington Post, High court blocks use of NC vote suppression law
Boff, Cómo hacer frente al fundamentalismo
Fischer, Europe’s last chance
Focus Taiwan, Panama City and Kaohsiung to be sister cities
La Estrella, Joseph Archbold: chef campeón
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.