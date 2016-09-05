The Panama News blog links, Labor Day 2016



Usually we play Panamanian music on these pages, but this time these international musicians — well known and appreciated in Panama — treat us to a universal theme on this US Labor Day.

The Panama News blog links

The Guardian, Hanjin bankruptcy causes turmoil in the shipping world

Fosters.com, Melting Arctic opens new frontier

CBC, Nunavut port seeks Chinese investors

Eco-Business, China’s trans-Amazon railway stokes forest fears

World Highways, Dragados in running for Panama bridge deal

Video, Luis Concepción vs Kohei Kono

Video, Panamá 2 – Jamaica 0

FIFA.com, Two tickets left in CONCACAF scrap

ANP, AIG licita la Red Nacional Internet 2.0

Bloomberg, Spain proposes Panama leaks minister Soria for World Bank job

ALAI, El poder de las farmaceúticas y el derecho a los medicamentos

Smithsonian Insider, Health risks of eating turtle eggs could help species

Mongabay, How humans create as well as destroy species

IDG, OpenOffice coders debate retiring the project

The Motor Report, Mercedes to market “personal assistant” cars

BBC, Lucy probably died in a fall from a tree

El Siglo, Cae comisionado por caso sicariato

TVN, Confirman condena de Gustavo Pérez

Telemetro, Balacera en discoteca en Vía Argentina

La Estrella, Los casos de Martinelli agudizan la crisis en la Corte Suprema

TVN, Adames prometo amplio debate sobre educación sexual

International Cry, Panama’s police assault indigenous dam protesters

Video, Protesta en la Universidad de Panamá

The Costa Rica Star, Tico police meet US ambassador on Panama border

Página 12, Golpe consumado

Americas Program, Honduran human rights groups oppose US aid

BBC, Hundreds of thousands in rival Caracas demonstrations

The Atlantic, Which Republicans oppose Trump?

Reuters, FBI detects breaches against two state voter systems

Christian Science Monitor, Does electronic voting put the US election at risk?

Rolling Stone, The GOP’s stealth war against voters

Washington Post, High court blocks use of NC vote suppression law

Boff, Cómo hacer frente al fundamentalismo

Fischer, Europe’s last chance

Focus Taiwan, Panama City and Kaohsiung to be sister cities

La Estrella, Joseph Archbold: chef campeón

