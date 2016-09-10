The Panama News blog links, September 10, 2016

The Panama News blog links
Splash 24/7, PanCanal says it won’t be drawn into a price war with Suez
GCaptain, World’s largest ro-ro ship transits the expanded canal
Washington Post, That pricey Arctic cruise was just the beginning
MarineLink, Cruise ship transits the Northeast Passage
Bloomberg, Arctic shipping still a dream
Splash 24/7, Hanjin Shipping edges closer to oblivion
Metro Libre, Taekwondistas panameños sacaron su casta en Costa Rica
SoundersFC.com, CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament schedule
BBC, Brazilian police want to question IOC head
La Estrella, Comercio en la Zona Libre se desploma 36% en cuatro años
BBC, Denmark to buy leaked Panama Papers data
Blades, ¿Ahora se puede comprar lo hurtado impunemente?
Reuters, Spanish ex-minister linked to Panama Papers renounces World Bank job
ANP, El objetivo del préstamo por $300M que el Banco Mundial otorgó a Panamá
Página 12, El FMI vuelve con pedidos de ajuste
Barrios, La geopolítica del crimen organizado y la economía del crimen
Eyes on Trade, TPP is unfortunately not dead
The Intercept, Obama promises lame duck TPP push
Bloomberg: Clinton’s Drug proposals ‘very negative,’ Pfizer CEO says
CSO, Ransomware prevalent in cloud-based malware
Espinosa & Molina, The climate’s low-hanging fruit
Slate, Giraffes are four species rather than the one previously thought
Australian National University, New material to revolutionize water proofing
Mashable, Ticos go two months without burning fossil fuels for electricity
Mongabay, Dam foes say Ecuador criminalizes them
La Estrella: Barro Blanco, un conflicto extendido por todo el país
TVN, Piden bajar niveles de intolerancia por discusión de la educación sexual
InSight Crime, Arrest of Panama drug boss shows gangs’ international ambitions
Ukraine Today, Ukrainian ex-official detained by Panama court for 40 days
El Tiempo, Mizrachi intentó evitar su recaptura
The Independent, What Donald Trump has really been up to in Latin America
EFE, 72% de colombianos votará “sí” en plebiscito sobre paz
CEPR, Have US-funded CARSI programs reduced crime in Central America?
WOLA, Private prisons: a questionable model across the Americas
E&N, Nicaragua otorga asilo al expresidente Mauricio Funes
Real Clear Politics, Latest US polls
McCann, Malheur Part I: Sovereign Feelings
McCann, Malheur part II: Ours But Not Ours
Russell, Two wars for the American West
The Economist, Post-truth politics
Wallace-Wells, The facts and falsehoods of the Clinton Foundation
Taibbi, The unconquerable Trump
Valenti, Schlafly won some battles but lost the war
Green, Dilma’s impeachment and Brazil’s future
Burges, Temer’s presidential dilemma in Brazil
Blades, Brasil y el desgaste de la politiqueria
Fortune, Why Facebook removing a Vietnam War photo is so important
Tegría, Indigenous peoples demand protection of sacred sites
Caribbean News Now!, Black Uhuru’s Duckie Simpson
