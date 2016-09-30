¿Wappin? It’s a genre bending Caribbean night

Yomi
Yomira John.

Caribbean night, in several genres

Séptima Raiz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/frTxQHpWpf0

The Mighty Sparrow – Only A Fool
https://youtu.be/-7IaAqAp6kc

Nina Simone – Obeah Woman
https://youtu.be/gZxnwrGPQEs

Lord Cobra – Racombey
https://youtu.be/ZK89Ngv84K0

Sinéad O’Connor – Vampire
https://youtu.be/-mtCFE-CkM8

Rita Marley – Harambee
https://youtu.be/GlQgC5IyPHw

Chubby Checker – Limbo Rock
https://youtu.be/iTKj_Vd5_Bk

Binghiman & the Natives – Mal Trago
https://youtu.be/IgiOMLKV_zg

Johnny Cash & Joe Strummer – Redemption Song
https://youtu.be/lZBaklS79Wc

Lord Kitty – Neighbor Neighbor
https://youtu.be/-7IaAqAp6kc

Trouble Gyal Riddim – Aisha Davis, RR & Marcy Chin
https://youtu.be/NAZbneJHcZA

Kafu Banton & Almirante – Ella
https://youtu.be/mLedvhjWp1k

Alika & Mad Professor – The Nyabinghy Chant
https://youtu.be/5kYaeyif4u8

Yomira John – Mama Congo
https://youtu.be/C48fi2qtKn8

Aswad – Distant Thunder Hammersmith 1988
https://youtu.be/QC_kAeYUg4Q

~ ~ ~
