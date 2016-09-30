¿Wappin? It’s a genre bending Caribbean night

Caribbean night, in several genres
Séptima Raiz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/frTxQHpWpf0
The Mighty Sparrow – Only A Fool
https://youtu.be/-7IaAqAp6kc
Nina Simone – Obeah Woman
https://youtu.be/gZxnwrGPQEs
Lord Cobra – Racombey
https://youtu.be/ZK89Ngv84K0
Sinéad O’Connor – Vampire
https://youtu.be/-mtCFE-CkM8
Rita Marley – Harambee
https://youtu.be/GlQgC5IyPHw
Chubby Checker – Limbo Rock
https://youtu.be/iTKj_Vd5_Bk
Binghiman & the Natives – Mal Trago
https://youtu.be/IgiOMLKV_zg
Johnny Cash & Joe Strummer – Redemption Song
https://youtu.be/lZBaklS79Wc
Lord Kitty – Neighbor Neighbor
https://youtu.be/-7IaAqAp6kc
Trouble Gyal Riddim – Aisha Davis, RR & Marcy Chin
https://youtu.be/NAZbneJHcZA
Kafu Banton & Almirante – Ella
https://youtu.be/mLedvhjWp1k
Alika & Mad Professor – The Nyabinghy Chant
https://youtu.be/5kYaeyif4u8
Yomira John – Mama Congo
https://youtu.be/C48fi2qtKn8
Aswad – Distant Thunder Hammersmith 1988
https://youtu.be/QC_kAeYUg4Q
~ ~ ~
