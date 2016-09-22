What Latin American and Caribbean leaders are saying

Juan Carlos Varela Rodríguez, President of the Republic of Panama

What some Latin American and
Caribbean leaders are saying

official videos from the 71st Session of the General Assembly of the UN

Juan Manuel Santos Calderón, President of the Republic of Colombia

 


David Arthur Granger, President of the Republic of Guyana

 


Tabaré Vázquez, President of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay

 


Danilo Medina Sánchez, President of the Dominican Republic

 


Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Godard, President of the Republic of Peru

 


Michelle Bachelet Jeria, President of the Republic of Chile

 


Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera, President of the Republic of Costa Rica

 

