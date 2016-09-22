What Latin American and Caribbean leaders are saying



Juan Carlos Varela Rodríguez, President of the Republic of Panama

What some Latin American and

Caribbean leaders are saying

official videos from the 71st Session of the General Assembly of the UN



Juan Manuel Santos Calderón, President of the Republic of Colombia



David Arthur Granger, President of the Republic of Guyana



Tabaré Vázquez, President of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay



Danilo Medina Sánchez, President of the Dominican Republic



Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Godard, President of the Republic of Peru



Michelle Bachelet Jeria, President of the Republic of Chile



Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera, President of the Republic of Costa Rica

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.