Ads promoting Panama as a tourist destination without black people are one thing…

And then there’s this

An indignant reader tipped us off about this thing he found on Facebook. The pretense that Panama has no racism is dishonest or ignorant, but white people — let alone “Aryans” — are a minority here, the US obsession about race is not a part of our culture and attaching foreign racial symbolism to perhaps the most famous neighborhood in our capital is bound to offend. If the truth is to be told, once upon a time there was a wall around the Casco Viejo, with a moat and drawbridges, and they pulled the bridges up at night and forbade the presence of black people other than domestic servants in the neighborhood after hours. But that was way before Der Führer, when there was slavery in Panama.

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.