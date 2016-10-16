The Panama News blog links, October 17, 2016



The Panamanian community marches in Brooklyn. Starting with the October 21 Festival of the Black Christ in Portobelo, picking up for the November patriotic parades and on through Carnival, Afro-Panamanian tourism is a big business here even if the ad cartel portrays Panama as a tourist destination where there are no black people.

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

JOC, Panama Canal struggles to boost container ship transits

Info-Europa, Car plunges into Gatun lock

The Maritime Executive, ACP moves ahead on Corozal port

La Estrella, Kourulis: El puerto de Corozal solo beneficiará al operador privado

Irish Times, Irish-built yacht sails around Arctic in seven weeks

AFP, FIDH pide desechar canal de Nicaragua por impacto humano y ambiental

Global Times, Don’t assume that Chinese private firms have government backing

Costa Rica Star, AirPanama announces new Costa Rica-Roatan route

Los Angeles Times, Ruiz comes through for the Dodgers with go-ahead RBI

ESPN FC, Mexico edges Panama in friendly

ESPN, New Year’s rematch for Jezreel Corrales and Takashi Uchiyama

PR: Ericsson takes control of Cable & Wireless Caribbean, Panama network

AFP, Comisión de expertos concluye informe sobre evasión fiscal



The Guardian, Brexit financier Arron Banks shows up in the Panama Papers

Reuters, Swiss banks in money laundering “red zone”

Huffington Post, WikiLeaks reveals corporate TISA demands of the EU

PanAm Post, Can rebounding oil prices save Venezuela?

Mirgalia, Chile’s privatized pension system fails

STRI, Monkey movements explained by Panama’s forest structure

Reuters, Cuban town avoided Hurricane Matthew’s deadly fury with preparation

CNN, Global deal to cut HFC greenhouse gases

Mongabay, Climate change could be worse for fisheries than we thought

San Angelo Standard-Times, New screwworm outbreak in Florida

La Estrella, Asesora de Kerry evite comentario sobre el caso de Martinelli

El País, Una trama corrupta implica a la petrolera ecuatoriana

The Express Tribune, Pakistan’s high court to hear Panama Papers case

Telemetro, Taiwán detiene a banquero señalado en caso Mossack Fonseca

Fusion, Trump riles up supporters to intimidate minority voters

PRI, One of the six US immigrant Nobel winners on the push to limit immigration

AI, “If I stay, I’ll be killed:” Central America’s refugee crisis

Rolling Stone, Six million adults who won’t influence the US elections

The Intercept, First direct US entry into the Yemen War

TVN, Primera dama no confía en el sistema

Transparency International, Have the BVI cleaned up after the Panama Papers?

Gandásegui, La oligarquía entierra la paz en Colombia

Tate, A dark day in Colombia

Morsolin, El reto de las alcadías

González & Dominzain, Anatomy of the new Brazilian right

Faithful, The stolen Cáceres case files

Caribean News Now!, Haitian elections reset

BBC, Aid trucks looted during UN chief’s Haiti visit

Jessop, African-Caribbean-Pacific Group shouldn’t let the EU set its fate

EFE, SIP reitera amenazas a libertad de prensa en América

Slate, Douthat: Trump isn’t entirely the Republicans’ fault

Stiglitz, How Trump happened

Keillor, Donald Trump is four centuries too late

New York Review of Books, Panama: The Hidden Trillions

Blades, ¿Puede la letra de la musica popular ser considerada como literatura?

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.