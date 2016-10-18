There Are Such Things by the Theatre Guild

There Are Such Things

review and photos by Eric Jackson

The Theatre Guild isn’t putting on idolatry for kids this Halloween. There will be neither sermons about nor sacrifices to The Great Pumpkin. October of 2016 is dedicated to horror, which is not recommended for little kids who won’t understand sexual themes but will lose sleep over the thought of a bitten neck in the middle of the night. Playwrights and directors Simon Tejeira and Alfonso Grimaldo bring us an original take on part of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

This is an extraordinary play. The main actors, Yoel Winner as the count, Allen Shor as ambitious young lawyer Jonathan Harker and Monica Porras as the woman Harker would marry, performed beautifully in the press night performance. The story line and the acting, however, were not the only remarkable things about this work, perhaps not even he main things to notice, as important as they are.

The eerie lighting, the costumes and the incorporation of contemporary dance — the shadows and Dracula’s brides — were huge leaps for a Theatre Guild production. That the shadows, who also moved stuff around during set changes, were not acknowledged as dancers and that Simon Tejeira, who plotted their movements, was not billed in the program as a choreographer, understates the importance of this part of the cast. Far more than the usual Theatre Guild play, There Are Such Things is an outstanding bit of art in multiple media.

Do we want to get into who bites whom and when? Naaah — that’s for you to go see. Bwahahahahahaa!

There Are Such Things

an original play based on the first part of Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Written and directed by Simon Tejeira and Alfonso Grimaldo

Artistic director Stephanie M. Sanz

Producer Giancarlo Benedetti

Cast

Starring

Count Dracula – Yoel Willner

Jonathan Harkler – Allen Shor

Mina Murray – Monica Porras

Dracula’s brides

Aylin Medina

Maira Serrano

Mimi Vamvas

Shadows

Gilberto Loffer

Luis Alberto Muñoz

Meagan Crowe

MJ Rojas

Rafa Leonard

Sabrina Ubben

Yasmine Gaspard

Aylin Medina

Mimi Vamvas

Crew

Assistant director – Levys Mon Calderon

Stage manager – Cedric Carrere

Assistant stage managers – Kelly Walsh, Andres Diaz & Adriana Valdez Vargas

Set design – Stephanie M. Sanz

Set construction – Cedric Carrere, Dean Hopster, Stephanie A. Sanz, Doug Bennett, Rob Getman, Regis Hanna, Tito Vallarino, Rafa Leonard, Harmodio Harris & Carlos Aleman

Lighting design – Tomas Cortes Rosselot

Associate lighting designer – Juan de la Guardia

Costumes – Stephanie M. Sanz & Dayana Moreno

Props – Stephanie M. Sanz

Makeup and hair – Dayana Moreno

Sound – Levys Mon Calderon





