Independence Day in El Nancito

photos by Kermit Nourse

El Nancito is a community in eastern Chiriqui’s Remedios district, not far from Tole and not far from the Ngabe-Bugle Comarca. On Independence Day they had a parade with 26 marching bands from area schools. Most of the participants were indigenous, but the holiday is national and pomp and ceremony were rather mainstream Panamanian.

~ ~ ~

