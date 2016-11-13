The Panama News blog links, November 13, 2016

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

The Maritime Executive, Clean ships will go to the head of the PanCanal line

GCaptain, US Navy littoral combat ship cracked in PanCanal locks

The Maritime Executive, Canal Wars

JOC, Trans-Pacific spot rates down

Hellenic Shipping News, Seaborne shipping grows at slowest pace since 2009

WorkBoat, Workboats confront post-Panamax era

Once a Metro, Panama beats Honduras to start CONCACAF hexagonal

ESPN FC: Guardado, Vela, Salcedo out for Mexico’s Panama match

Los Angeles Times, Dodgers trade Carlos Ruiz to Mariners

La Estrella, Panamá con calificación ‘no satisfactoria’ por parte de la OCDE

The Guardian, Three bank employees outed in the Panama Papers arrested

El Tiempo, Colombia remplaza aranceles a Panamá

La Estrella, Standard & Poor’s advierte sobre banca panameña

ANP, Trece bancos están interesados en comprar Balboa Bank

El Tiempo, Wingstop anuncia 30 tiendas en Colombia y Panamá

The Press, UK fraudsters get prison sentences for Panama land scam

ALAI, La Argentina offshore

The News, Pakistan moves against offshore company owners

BBC, Mexico willing to talk about NAFTA

Nature, Ant genomes rewrite history of Panama land bridge

STRI, Why did the bacterium cross the road?

LiveScience, Boys’ and girls’ brains may show opposite effects after trauma

The Intercept, When the FBI has a phone it can’t crack it calls Israeli hackers

Mongabay, Trump election leaves COP22 climate delegates aghast

Huffington Post, Sea stars disappear from Bocas beach

The Intercept, 25 years later Texas admits junk science arson conviction

La Estrella, Minseg destruye más de mil armas de fuego

TVN, Fiscalía pide alerta roja a Interpol para detener a Clare y Valdés

La Estrella, Caso de Vanessa Rodríguez será llevado a la CIDH

Colombia Reports, Government and FARC peace deal version 2.0

Sputnik News, Gobierno chino dona a Colombia ayuda militar

AFP, Denuncian a Honduras por negarse a cumplir sentencia de CIDH

WOLA, Uruguay’s historic cannabis initiative

AFP, Ex ministro de finanzas guatemalteco muere en confuso allanamiento

Caribbean News Now!, Aristide accused of inciting election violence

Lumsden, Japan’s new era of Caribbean investment

BBC, Clinton blames her defeat on the FBI director

Baker, Inequality as policy

Carlsen, Remembering Tom Hayden

Duhm, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton: two figures in a derailed world

Reich, The whole DNC should resign

Tharoor, The end of US soft power?

Blades, Sobre el triunfo de Trump

The Guilfordian, Art exhibit showcases Panama culture

