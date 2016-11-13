The Panama News blog links, November 13, 2016

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
The Maritime Executive, Clean ships will go to the head of the PanCanal line
GCaptain, US Navy littoral combat ship cracked in PanCanal locks
The Maritime Executive, Canal Wars
JOC, Trans-Pacific spot rates down
Hellenic Shipping News, Seaborne shipping grows at slowest pace since 2009
WorkBoat, Workboats confront post-Panamax era
Once a Metro, Panama beats Honduras to start CONCACAF hexagonal
ESPN FC: Guardado, Vela, Salcedo out for Mexico’s Panama match
Los Angeles Times, Dodgers trade Carlos Ruiz to Mariners
La Estrella, Panamá con calificación ‘no satisfactoria’ por parte de la OCDE
The Guardian, Three bank employees outed in the Panama Papers arrested
El Tiempo, Colombia remplaza aranceles a Panamá
La Estrella, Standard & Poor’s advierte sobre banca panameña
ANP, Trece bancos están interesados en comprar Balboa Bank
El Tiempo, Wingstop anuncia 30 tiendas en Colombia y Panamá
The Press, UK fraudsters get prison sentences for Panama land scam
ALAI, La Argentina offshore
The News, Pakistan moves against offshore company owners
BBC, Mexico willing to talk about NAFTA
Nature, Ant genomes rewrite history of Panama land bridge
STRI, Why did the bacterium cross the road?
LiveScience, Boys’ and girls’ brains may show opposite effects after trauma
The Intercept, When the FBI has a phone it can’t crack it calls Israeli hackers
Mongabay, Trump election leaves COP22 climate delegates aghast
Huffington Post, Sea stars disappear from Bocas beach
The Intercept, 25 years later Texas admits junk science arson conviction
La Estrella, Minseg destruye más de mil armas de fuego
TVN, Fiscalía pide alerta roja a Interpol para detener a Clare y Valdés
La Estrella, Caso de Vanessa Rodríguez será llevado a la CIDH
Colombia Reports, Government and FARC peace deal version 2.0
Sputnik News, Gobierno chino dona a Colombia ayuda militar
AFP, Denuncian a Honduras por negarse a cumplir sentencia de CIDH
WOLA, Uruguay’s historic cannabis initiative
AFP, Ex ministro de finanzas guatemalteco muere en confuso allanamiento
Caribbean News Now!, Aristide accused of inciting election violence
Lumsden, Japan’s new era of Caribbean investment
BBC, Clinton blames her defeat on the FBI director
Baker, Inequality as policy
Carlsen, Remembering Tom Hayden
Duhm, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton: two figures in a derailed world
Reich, The whole DNC should resign
Tharoor, The end of US soft power?
Blades, Sobre el triunfo de Trump
The Guilfordian, Art exhibit showcases Panama culture
