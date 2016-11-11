¿Wappin? Free form for who and where we are

Free form for who we are and where we are
Leonard Cohen – Everybody Knows
https://youtu.be/69FAgQ9_RlY
Beyoncé – Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
https://youtu.be/gryfRoqbu4c
Rómulo Castro y el Grupo Tuira – Mi tierra y tu
https://youtu.be/km_GpQtYIoU
Peter Tosh – Legalize It
https://youtu.be/ABc8ciT5QLs
Romeo Santos – Su Veneno
https://youtu.be/LHQ3rEXpQME
Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
https://youtu.be/ZMmfmr4zG5M
Sin Bandera – Pero No
https://youtu.be/_PY0y9whmKs
Thalia – Piel Morena
https://youtu.be/aBv-YAV54Qw
Johnny Rivers – Secret Agent Man
https://youtu.be/P1oAdQrFZDc
Ritchie Valens – La Bamba
https://youtu.be/jSKJQ18ZoIA
Jr. Walker & The Allstars – Shotgun
https://youtu.be/YnhI_ECOAK4
Sting – Englishman in New York
https://youtu.be/9qKET_arfes
Rubén Blades – Plantación Adentro
https://youtu.be/ZFy7uEVI0rw
Javiera Mena – Otra Era
https://youtu.be/NUCZG09ehLM
Jefferson Airplane – When The Earth Moves Again
https://youtu.be/8ZU5-TvGwLw
Prince Royce – Stand By Me
https://youtu.be/ssmjlxCKUCQ
~ ~ ~
