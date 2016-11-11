¿Wappin? Free form for who and where we are

0
Leonard Cohen
Leonard Cohen. Photo by Rama (2015).

Free form for who we are and where we are

Leonard Cohen – Everybody Knows
https://youtu.be/69FAgQ9_RlY

Beyoncé – Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
https://youtu.be/gryfRoqbu4c

Rómulo Castro y el Grupo Tuira – Mi tierra y tu
https://youtu.be/km_GpQtYIoU

Peter Tosh – Legalize It
https://youtu.be/ABc8ciT5QLs

Romeo Santos – Su Veneno
https://youtu.be/LHQ3rEXpQME

Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
https://youtu.be/ZMmfmr4zG5M

Sin Bandera – Pero No
https://youtu.be/_PY0y9whmKs

Thalia – Piel Morena
https://youtu.be/aBv-YAV54Qw

Johnny Rivers – Secret Agent Man
https://youtu.be/P1oAdQrFZDc

Ritchie Valens – La Bamba
https://youtu.be/jSKJQ18ZoIA

Jr. Walker & The Allstars – Shotgun
https://youtu.be/YnhI_ECOAK4

Sting – Englishman in New York
https://youtu.be/9qKET_arfes

Rubén Blades – Plantación Adentro
https://youtu.be/ZFy7uEVI0rw

Javiera Mena – Otra Era
https://youtu.be/NUCZG09ehLM

Jefferson Airplane – When The Earth Moves Again
https://youtu.be/8ZU5-TvGwLw

Prince Royce – Stand By Me
https://youtu.be/ssmjlxCKUCQ

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

little donor button

FB_2

Tweet

vote final

Spanish PayPal button

SHARE
Previous articleBernal, An American tragedy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY