News Protesters on a sad anniversary December 20, 2016 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter On the morning of December 20, protesters gathered at the entrance to the American Embassy to mark the anniversary of the bloody 1989 US invasion. Photo by Silvio Sirias. Sad and angry memories ~ ~ ~ These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related