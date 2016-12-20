Protesters on a sad anniversary

the divine rolled-up newspaper of People's Justice smites the running dogs
On the morning of December 20, protesters gathered at the entrance to the American Embassy to mark the anniversary of the bloody 1989 US invasion. Photo by Silvio Sirias.

