Silent #FreeOkkeOrnstein vigil at the Supreme Court on December 22

Silent Vigil for the Liberation of Dutch Journalist Okke Ornstein
December 22 at the Supreme Court, time to be announced
by friends and colleagues of Okke Ornstein
There will be a silent vigil for the freedom of Dutch journalist Okke Ornstein, imprisoned since November 15 in Panama City on charges of criminal libel. The president of Transparency International and journalist and press freedom organizations worldwide have called for his release. On December 22 the Supreme Court takes up Okke Ornstein’s case.
The rights of free expression, freedom of the press and public access to information are endangered in a country whose corrupt system has created intentionally ambiguous laws that expose every writer, social media communicator, journalist and citizen to imprisonment for investigating, opining or speaking out.
Join us. Spread the word.
Come in silence. Silently we make more noise. Bring a sign. Share this with the people you know.
~ ~ ~
