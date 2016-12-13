UPDATED: Silent #FreeOkkeOrnstein vigil in Ancon on December 22

Silent Vigil for the Liberation of Dutch Journalist Okke Ornstein
Thursday, December 22 at 8:45 a.m. at the Personeria in Ancon
(between the DIJ and the Theatre Guild, diagonal from the farmers market)
by friends and colleagues of Okke Ornstein
There will be a silent vigil for the freedom of Dutch journalist Okke Ornstein, imprisoned since his November 15 arrest in Panama City on charges of criminal libel. Okke is now incarcerated in El Renacer Penitentiary near Gamboa. The president of Transparency International and journalist and press freedom organizations worldwide have called for his release. A hearing originally scheduled for the Supreme Court on December 22 has been sent down to Panama City’s Municipal Court.
The rights of free expression, freedom of the press and public access to information are endangered in a country whose corrupt system has created intentionally ambiguous laws that expose every writer, social media communicator, journalist and citizen to imprisonment for investigating, opining or speaking out.
Join us. Spread the word.
Come in silence. Silently we make more noise. Bring a sign. Share this with the people you know.
