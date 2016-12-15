The Panama News blog links, December 15, 2016

The Panama News blog links
Canal / Maritime / Transportation ~ Canal /Marítima / Transporte
Port Technology, $60 million ship goes to scrap
The Atlantic, The pathos of the El Faro’s final hours
La Prensa, Panamá retrocede en prueba de OACI
La Estrella, Las ‘low cost’ con interés en el aeropuerto Panamá Pacífico
Reuters, Avianca weighing bids from Copa and others
The New York Times, Hedge fund drives moves toward Avianca deal
TVN, Línea 2 del Metro conectaría con el Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen
Sports ~ Deportes
SB Nation, Roman Torres is Sounders’ hero
Boxing Scene, Yafai on point and overweight Concepcion loses belt
Economy ~ Economia
La Estrella, Caen exportaciones agropecuarias por cuatro años seguidos
Telemetro, EEUU asesorará a Panamá en licitaciones públicas
La Estrella, El manejo de la balanza de pagos en Panamá
Toronto Star, Panama Papers revelations have already delivered results
The Guardian, Top French tax enforcer convicted for hiding cash
South China Morning Post, Why China is cozying up to Latin America
Oxfam, World’s worst corporate tax havens exposed
Science / Technology ~ Ciencia / Tecnología
STRI, The devastating peacock bass invasion of Gatun Lake
Inhabitat, Snails defeat Trump
Quartz, Why male seahorses get pregnant
CBS, Antarctic “crater” is actually an ice melt
Business Insider, Yahoo admits 2013 theft of data from a billion email accounts
Mongabay, Interpol says there’s $29 billion a year in forestry corruption
Sanicas, Stalking a killer fungus
News ~ Noticias
Telemetro, Embajada de EEUU sugiere que se vendan periódicos
TVN, Mides busca reglamentación de guarderías en Panamá
BBC, Clashes as Brazilian Senate approves 20-year austerity plan
AFP, Investigaciones sobre corrupción en Brasil tocan obras en Centroamérica
Pro Publica, Powerful foreign corruption suspects find US refuge
Reporters Without Borders, Journalists on front line of fight against corruption
CEPR, Honduras isn’t necessarily getting safer
Opinion ~ Opiniones
Fischer, Goodbye to the West
Mackey, Disinformation got Trump elected and it’s not stopping
COHA, Democracy in the 21st Century
Harrington, Pearl Harbor y nuestro Canal
Sagel, La cobardía del silencio
Cámara de Comercio, “La decana” y la historia nacional
La Estrella, ¿Es Panamá un protectorado?
Culture ~ Cultura
The Guardian, Latin America’s Schindler: a forgotten hero
TVN, Animales en peligro son rescatados por los bomberos
Panama Jazz Festival, 2017 concert schedule
