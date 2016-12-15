The Panama News blog links, December 15, 2016

The Panama News blog links

Canal / Maritime / Transportation ~ Canal /Marítima / Transporte

Port Technology, $60 million ship goes to scrap

The Atlantic, The pathos of the El Faro’s final hours

La Prensa, Panamá retrocede en prueba de OACI

La Estrella, Las ‘low cost’ con interés en el aeropuerto Panamá Pacífico

Reuters, Avianca weighing bids from Copa and others

The New York Times, Hedge fund drives moves toward Avianca deal

TVN, Línea 2 del Metro conectaría con el Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen

Sports ~ Deportes

SB Nation, Roman Torres is Sounders’ hero

Boxing Scene, Yafai on point and overweight Concepcion loses belt

Economy ~ Economia

La Estrella, Caen exportaciones agropecuarias por cuatro años seguidos

Telemetro, EEUU asesorará a Panamá en licitaciones públicas

La Estrella, El manejo de la balanza de pagos en Panamá

Toronto Star, Panama Papers revelations have already delivered results

The Guardian, Top French tax enforcer convicted for hiding cash

South China Morning Post, Why China is cozying up to Latin America

Oxfam, World’s worst corporate tax havens exposed

Science / Technology ~ Ciencia / Tecnología

STRI, The devastating peacock bass invasion of Gatun Lake

Inhabitat, Snails defeat Trump

Quartz, Why male seahorses get pregnant

CBS, Antarctic “crater” is actually an ice melt

Business Insider, Yahoo admits 2013 theft of data from a billion email accounts

Mongabay, Interpol says there’s $29 billion a year in forestry corruption

Sanicas, Stalking a killer fungus

News ~ Noticias

Telemetro, Embajada de EEUU sugiere que se vendan periódicos

TVN, Mides busca reglamentación de guarderías en Panamá

BBC, Clashes as Brazilian Senate approves 20-year austerity plan

AFP, Investigaciones sobre corrupción en Brasil tocan obras en Centroamérica

Pro Publica, Powerful foreign corruption suspects find US refuge

Reporters Without Borders, Journalists on front line of fight against corruption

CEPR, Honduras isn’t necessarily getting safer

Opinion ~ Opiniones

Fischer, Goodbye to the West

Mackey, Disinformation got Trump elected and it’s not stopping

COHA, Democracy in the 21st Century

Harrington, Pearl Harbor y nuestro Canal

Sagel, La cobardía del silencio

Cámara de Comercio, “La decana” y la historia nacional

La Estrella, ¿Es Panamá un protectorado?

Culture ~ Cultura

The Guardian, Latin America’s Schindler: a forgotten hero

TVN, Animales en peligro son rescatados por los bomberos

Panama Jazz Festival, 2017 concert schedule

