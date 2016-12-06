The Panama News blog links, December 7, 2016

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Travel Pulse, More cruise ships to visit expanded Panama Canal
Hellenic Shipping News, Delivering on PanCanal expansion promises
JOC, US Congress set to pass ports bill
DFNI, International players eye Tocumen duty-free spaces
Q Costa Rica, Sixaola bridge construction moves closer
Sports / Deportes
Sky Sports, Yafai seeks to take Concepcións belt
BBC, Football Leaks suggest tax fraud by Ronaldo and Mourinho
Metro Libre, Remeros se alistan con sus cayucos para la temporada 2016–2017
Economy / Economía
Video, Del Monte reactiva zonas bananeras en Chiriquí y Bocas del Toro
La Estrella, La ocupación hotelera llega a su resultado histórico más bajo
Caribbean News Now!, Regional financial institution moving here
Reuters, Chinese business courts Taiwan ally Panama
WSJ, China focuses on closer Latin American economic ties
PR, Mining merger hangs on Cerro Quema environmental permit
Science & Technology / Ciencia y Tecnología
STRI, Corals that survived Caribbean climate change
KTLA, Worst recorded coral die-off for Australia’s Great Barrier Reef
Mongabay, Learning the kinetics of whales’ lunge feeding
ALAI, La mitad de los acuíferos de la Tierra se están agotando
News / Noticias
Telemetro, Panameños protestan por mayor control migratorio
Video, Demonstrators demand release of Okke Ornstein
DPA, El Siglo y La Estrella denuncian bloqueo de Washington
The New York Times, Panama seeks to shed image as a magnet for shady deals
Prensa Latina, Brazilian prosecutors seek support in Panama
The Indian Express, BRICS working to get Panama Papers bank details
ICIJ, Panama Papers have had historic global effects which continue
WSJ, Risk and compliance considerations in the wake of the Panama Papers
Toronto Star, Panama Papers clue in old Modigliani mystery
Reuters, Torture marks on six bodies found in pit in Panama
Colombia Reports, Court case stalls FARC demobilization
BBC, Court orders head of Brazilian Senate to resign
NACLA, Indigenous resistance in Nicaragua’s elections
Foreign Policy, China really isn’t joking about Taiwan
Opinion / Opiniones
Del Corro, De China al Sahara y ahora a Trump: los muros de la historia
Varoufakis: Trump, the Dragon and the Minotaur
WOLA, Colombia’s peace accord depends on end of attacks on social leaders
Amnesty International, Fidel Castro’s legacy
McEnteer, Vultures over Havana
Rodriguez Martinez, International transparency in the eyes of the beholder
Ash, They’ll be back
Sagel, ‘Reality Show’
Simpson, Algo positivo del gobierno
Rodíguez Reyes, Ricaurte Soler
Bernal, Marisín…
Culture / Cultura
Barbados Nation, Panama Dreams screening
TVN, Desfile de antorchas de los bomberos
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.