¿Wappin? Old stuff and newer stuff as 2016 becomes 2017

Dan Reynolds - Imagine Dragons
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, in Nuremberg. Photo by Sven-Sebastian Sajak.

Old and new things / Cosas viejas y nuevas

Jefferson Airplane – Have You Seen the Saucers?
https://youtu.be/jSJemA-eviU

Javiera Mena – Sincronía, Pegaso
https://youtu.be/FGfY0aIvIZg

Shekhinah & Kyle Deustch – Back To The Beach
https://youtu.be/Exfp_dYjVZo

Café Tacvba – Un Par de Lugares
https://youtu.be/8JrJX_ctOtU

The Beach Boys – Catch a Wave
https://youtu.be/K0fGi3tjpjA

Kinks – Sunny Afternoon
https://youtu.be/VLs09J_x6-c

Metric – The Shade
https://youtu.be/laVWyQnIicU

Imagine Dragons – Shots
https://youtu.be/qQrgto184Tk

Cienfue – Medio Alcohólico Melancólico
https://youtu.be/UiAzrzPEJgw

Peter Tosh – Whatcha Gonna Do
https://youtu.be/wGpJbD9h-J0

Adele – Hello
https://youtu.be/YQHsXMglC9A

Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande – Faith
https://youtu.be/hNMMN46uFCc

Lord Kitty – Rum
https://youtu.be/cGREzfwEU3s

Cream – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/hH_YhoULx4A

David Bowie Glass Spider tour live full concert 87
https://youtu.be/l9fQTQ6z324

 

~ ~ ~
