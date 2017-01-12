George Scribner: new paintings and workshops

“Casco Viejo Conversation” 10 x 13

What Panama’s Disney imagineer George Scribner is up to

paintings and note by George Scribner

Workshops

I’ll be doing a few beginning and intermediate workshops in the next few months in Sonoma, Westlake Village, New Smyrna Beach Florida, and The Art Room in Windermere, FL.

I’m now also offering a workshop on Painting the figure in a Landscape with suggestions on adding people to your landscape paintings.

Here’s a little more information: http://www.scribnerart.com/workshops
 

“Blaze” 11 x 14 The title comes from the white marking on the horses face.

 

