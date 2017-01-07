The Panama News blog links, January 7, 2016

The Panama Jazz Festival, both a series of concerts and a major educational event, is January 10 through 14.
Canal / Maritime / Transportation ~ Canal /Marítima / Transporte
JOC, Suez Canal traffic steadily declines
crhoy.com, ¿Será 2017 el año del canal seco interoceánico en Costa Rica?
LAHT, Paraguay and Bolivia eye interoceanic railway
Sports ~ Deportes
Sporting News, CONCACAF: Why 2017 could be the year of Panama-mania
Schoenfeld, No one hits like Rod Carew anymore
Video, Uchiyama vs Corrales rematch
Economy ~ Economia
AFP, Panama looks to talks with France to get off tax haven list
ICIJ, Panama’s revolving door shows the challenge of offshore reform
MICI, Gobierno extiende control de precios
Eyes on Trade, Robert Lighthizer named as US Trade Representative
Science / Technology ~ Ciencia / Tecnología
Mongabay, Panama’s birds may not fare so well in a warming world
La Estrella, Falleció bióloga Ruth Reina
STRI, Are tiny grazers the new hope for Caribbean reefs?
UNEP, The future of coral reefs under climate change
EFE, Un gigantesco iceberg a punto de desprenderse de la Antártida
Mongabay, Free online analysis of forest change
Telemetro, Panamá registra dos mil muertes por año asociadas al tabaco
ScienceAlert, Device can bypass spinal injuries to help defeat paralysis
WSJ, Vera Rubin forced the cosmological theorists to think again
Quartz, A big problem with satellite imagery — and a solution
News ~ Noticias
AFP, Sons of Panama’s ex-president deny bribes from Odebrecht
Telemetro, Blandón defiende transparencia en contratación de Odebrecht
MercoPress, Odebrecht bribes return ratio
Reuters, Panama sees no change in relations with Taiwan and China
La Prensa, Juzgado niega fianza de excarcelación a Aldo López Tirone
BBC, Colombia approves amnesty agreed in FARC peace deal
Schwartz, Kelly claimed “narcoterrorism” has killed 500,000 Americans
Opinion ~ Opiniones
Hill, After Aleppo
Belam, We’re living through the first world cyberwar
Fischer, Europe’s new “indispensable nations”
Foreign Policy, Democracy is dying as technocrats watch
Thompson: In a world of fake news, real journalism must be paid for
Caldwell, What the alt-right really means
FIP, Concentración de medios en América Latina
Farthing, How TIAA funds environmental disaster in Latin America
Página12, “El gobierno de Michel Temer se acabó”
Smilde, 10 questions for Venezuela in 2017
Simpson, ¿Es Panamá un país corrupto?
Culture ~ Cultura
Ornstein, So what the hell happened to Bananama Republic?
AFP, Costa Rica estrenará primer filme estilo Bollywood de Latinoamérica
Rybus, Photos show why people are leaving the Guna Yala islands
