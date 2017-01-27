¿Wappin? So tragic it can even get funny

Shinnying down the down pole
Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/wBrBSSl0OOM
Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0
Julieta Venegas – Buenas Noches, Desolación
https://youtu.be/d_Euxg7wP74
Bob Marley – Burnin’ and Lootin’
https://youtu.be/QWxupF4OCD4
The Chamanas – Dulce Mal
https://youtu.be/n-SluhuT7xE
Dixie Chicks – Travelin’ Soldier
https://youtu.be/AbfgxznPmZM
Robbie Robertson – Shine Your Light
https://youtu.be/79VzLIqNXVQ
Pretenders – Creep
https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU
Shangri-Las – Leader of the Pack
https://youtu.be/t5vFOpVGjVc
Zacarias Ferreira – La Avispa
https://youtu.be/c1YWhQrAhEo
The Tubes – Don’t Touch Me There
https://youtu.be/y8e0i_jwhK4
Frank Zappa – Later That Night
https://youtu.be/eZSZRqsCmQA
Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo
https://youtu.be/71PPpZFkujw
Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Bld_-7gzJ-o
Howlin’ Wolf – Blues from Hell
https://youtu.be/5hwMb6JTvBE
~ ~ ~
