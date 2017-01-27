¿Wappin? So tragic it can even get funny

HW blues
Howlin’ Wolf. Photo by Doug Fulton.

Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/wBrBSSl0OOM

Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

Julieta Venegas – Buenas Noches, Desolación
https://youtu.be/d_Euxg7wP74

Bob Marley – Burnin’ and Lootin’
https://youtu.be/QWxupF4OCD4

The Chamanas – Dulce Mal
https://youtu.be/n-SluhuT7xE

Dixie Chicks – Travelin’ Soldier
https://youtu.be/AbfgxznPmZM

Robbie Robertson – Shine Your Light
https://youtu.be/79VzLIqNXVQ

Pretenders – Creep
https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU

Shangri-Las – Leader of the Pack
https://youtu.be/t5vFOpVGjVc

Zacarias Ferreira – La Avispa
https://youtu.be/c1YWhQrAhEo

The Tubes – Don’t Touch Me There
https://youtu.be/y8e0i_jwhK4

Frank Zappa – Later That Night
https://youtu.be/eZSZRqsCmQA

Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo
https://youtu.be/71PPpZFkujw

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Bld_-7gzJ-o

Howlin’ Wolf – Blues from Hell
https://youtu.be/5hwMb6JTvBE

 

