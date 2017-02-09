Coretta Scott King’s letter about Jeff Sessions

[Editor’s note: The following is Coretta Scott King’s 1986 statement to a Senate committee opposing the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be a federal judge. This statement was kept out of the record by the late Senator Strom Thurmond at the time, and when Elizabeth Warren began to read it into the record in opposition to the nomination of Sessions to be attorney general Senator Mitch McConnell silenced Senator Warren. But male senators continued to read the statement into the record and it has become a compelling part of US and international public discourse. What began as a slap in the face to the African-American minority has blossomed into an insult to the female majority. Should Warren choose to run for president, this incident will boost her chances and qualifications.]

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.