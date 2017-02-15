The Panama News blog links, February 15, 2017

Yes, it’s Dominican-American stuff, but very popular in Panama
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
AP, Expanded Panama Canal still faces challenges
AP, Panama Canal Authority assures safety after report on wear
Splash 24/7, One in 50 ships has a fender bender in the new locks
Video, New PanCanal locks aren’t big enough
La Estrella, La actividad portuaria de Panamá cayó 9.1% en 2016
Fresh Plaza, Mexico renews old interoceanic corridor idea
Seatrade, Maersk and MSC add Asia – Europe and trans-Pacific services
Economy / Economía
EFE, Panamá pide a OMC sanciones por $210 millones a Colombia
ANP, Panamá será centro de distribución regional de Hewlett Packard
Caribbean News Now!, Regulator moves against Odebrecht’s bank in Antigua
Bloomberg, EU probe finds that UK is becoming a prime tax haven
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Scientific American, Record lows for sea ice at both poles
Washington Post, Ethicists advise caution with gene editing tool’s use on humans
ReliefWeb, Building a better Zika response strategy
Mongabay, LatAm palm oil planting doubled without much increase in deforestation
El País (Colombia), Cali también tiene su propia ‘escuela de hackers’
Spaceflight Now, India lofts 104 spacecraft with one rocket
News / Noticias
La Estrella, Fallece Ricardo Arias Calderón
NY Daily News, Family remembers Columbia grad slain in Panama
The Washington Post, Panama seeks arrest of Martinelli sons
TVN, Ana Matilde: “Decisión política puede tumbar a Juan Carlos Varela”
Telemetro, La defensa es que Riaño seguía instrucciones de Mossack Fonseca
La Estrella, Antai no investigará por las declaraciones de Fonseca Mora
The Washington Post, Brazil’s scandal spreads to the rest of Latin America
Dunya News, Pakistan Supreme Court resumes Panama Papers hearings
BBC, Mexicans march against Trump
Mongabay: Honduran politicians, US aid implicated in killings of environmentalists
AP: Con inmigrantes, empresa de cárceles de EEUU ve oportunidad
Daily Mail, Florida man shares photo of aide who carries nuke codes for Trump
NPR, US spies intercepted calls between Trump staff and Russians
Opinion / Opiniones
Ramsey & Bernal, Colombia’s ELN peace talks
Weisbrot, NAFTA has harmed Mexico a lot more than any wall could do
Sader, Why is neoliberalism surviving?
Maass, Dark essays by White House staffer are source code for Trumpism
Karon, Trump and the rebirth of press freedom
Greenwald, Leaks outing Flynn are serious and justified crimes
Gandásegui, Western terrorism
Blades, Otra tormenta perfecta
Sagel, Ignominia y vergüenza
Simpson, ¿Debe renunciar el presidente Varela?
Culture / Cultura
Vatican Radio, Pope writes preface to book by victim of clerical sex abuse
Chronicle of Higher Education, Otherness philosopher dies when needed most
NPR, DJ Betto Arcos shares his musical finds from the Panama Jazz Festival
