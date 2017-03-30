Birds of Panama / Pájaros de Panamá (2)

The Violet Sabrewing / El Alasable Violáceo

Today’s hummingbird from Panama is the Violet Sabrewing. This bird can be found at Cerro Punta, a small agricultural town located at 6500 feet close to the border of Costa Rica. For me its one of the nicest places on the planet with the one of the greatest shows on earth –- the hummingbirds which whiz past your ear or perch in front of you just long enough so as not to be photographed. I’ve seen at least seven species there.

El colibrí de hoy de Panamá es Alasable Violáceo. Esta ave puede ser encontrada en Cerro Punta, una pequeña ciudad agrícola localizada en 6500 pies cerca de la frontera de Costa Rica. Para mí su de los sitios más agradables en el planeta con el que de los mayores espectáculos en la tierra –-los colibríes que zumban por delante de su oído o percha delante de usted sólo el bastante mucho tiempo para no ser fotografiados. He visto al menos 7 especies allí.

