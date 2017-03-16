Jordan, Barro Blanco update

Latest news about Barro Blanco

by Osvaldo Jordan — Alianza para la Conservacion y el Desarrollo (ACD)

Last week, on the twentieth anniversary of the Comarca, the Ngäbe-Bugle General Congress (delegates) ordered the resignation of its entire board for signing an unauthorized agreement with a Chinese company last year. This means that the new board will now have to start from scratch examining the Barro Blanco situation.

This breaking news had been completely silenced by the national media until Weni Bagama went onto prime time national TV to explain the situation two days before the hearing at the Inter-American Human Rights Commission (IAHRC) in Washington, DC.

At this point, we should probably zero in on this hearing expecting the Government of Panama to give an official response to the M10 proposal of lowering the Barro Blanco reservoir before the Comarca level. Please try to watch this hearing live and engage international media to break the blockade that has been imposed in Panama.

Unfortunately, I also need tell you that we are still short on funds to cover all of the travel expenses.

You can pitch in for travel and other expenses by depositing money this this bank account in Panama:

Alianza para la Conservación y el Desarrollo (ACD)

Banistmo Cuenta #0101183912

~ ~ ~

