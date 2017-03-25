Perez, Blame the Democrats

Blame the Democrats

by Tom Perez

Yesterday, after failing to get enough Republicans to support his catastrophic health care bill, Donald Trump held a press conference to blame the defeat of Trumpcare on… Democrats.

According to Donald, the reason his health care bill failed in the House is that no Democrats would vote for it.

You’re damn right we wouldn’t.

Paul Ryan and the House GOP were desperate to jam through a health care bill that would cause 24 million Americans to lose their health insurance. Democrats stood firm and made clear that we wouldn’t let that happen. And Donald Trump, master deal-maker that he supposedly is, couldn’t get the members of his own party to vote for it.

If passing Trumpcare was a task on The Apprentice, I’m pretty sure Donald would be fired.

We’ve seen what happens when Donald Trump loses — he starts looking for new ways to rehash old battles. And after seven years and more than 60 votes to repeal or undermine the Affordable Care Act, you can bet that Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell aren’t giving up for good.

Yesterday, we sent Republicans a message to keep their hands off of Obamacare. Let’s make sure they don’t forget it.

