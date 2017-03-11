Stuff to do / Cosas para hacer

ACP CULTURAL BILLBOARD

THEATER

• Metropolitan opera live and HD. Theater of the Miraflores Visitor Center. March 11, from 11 am. Broadcast HD live from the New York Metropolitan Opera. Tickets on sale at Desarrollo Golf Coronado.

• “The adventures of the pirate Sinbad in the seven seas”, through March 26. Saturdays 5:00 pm Sundays at 11:30 am / 2:00 pm / 4:00 pm in “Bambalinas at Teatro La Estación. Reservations at 203-6662 or teatroestacion@gmail.com Discount for ACP employees.

MUSIC

• Night of Music and Memories – rock night with the hits of the national rock group Ocean. Thursday, March 16, Teatro La Plaza, Obarrio, tickets for sale at Panatickets.

VARIOUS

• Biomuseo

* Activities for children from four to 12 years. For more information write to ventas@biomuseopanama.org

* Entrance to the galleries will be free on Sundays April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3, October 1, November 5, and December 3, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon for Panamanians and residents who show their identification. Tickets can be used all day until closing time at 5:00 pm.

• Summer season at the UP – until March 24. 8:00 pm (Tuesday to Saturday) and 4:00 pm (Sunday), at the University of Panama. There will be workshops of plastic arts, mixed volleyball, classical dance, folkloric, modern fusion and hip-hop, among others. There are also scheduled shows such as the choreography presentation of the Coraza Group and the musical concert of the UP Philharmonic Orchestra. For more information call 523-5000.

• Kite Festival, March 12, Panama Pacific Complex, former Howard base. 11am – 6pm. Festival of Chinese culture with kites, traditional tambourines. Event organized by Aprochipa, www.Aprochipa.org

• V Career Walk Down Panama – March 26, 6:30 am, Coastal Band, MOP Parking, organizes Panama Runners, tel. 6619-2803

REMEMBER TO VISIT

• Miraflores Visitor Center – open daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm – Tel: 276-8617 and 276-8427.

• Agua Clara Visitor Center – Gatun – open every day from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Tel: 443-5727.

• Interoceanic Canal Museum – open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm – Tel: 211-1649 / 211-1650.

• Museum of Biodiversity – Amateur. Monday 10:00 am-4pm- Wednesday and Thursday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Tuesday Closed.

• El Níspero- Zoo in El Valle de Antón – open every day from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

• Metropolitan Natural Park – Open daily from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm – Tels: 232-5552 / 5516.

• Archaeological Park El Caño – Tuesday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.- Monday and public holidays: closed.

• Church of Natá- visit with specialized guide of the INAC- Tuesday to Saturday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

• Explora Museum – interactive museum for children – Condado del Rey.

• Anthropological and Ethnographic Museum Dr. Roberto de la Guardia – located at the Félix Olivares School in David – open to the public from Monday to Friday – from 9:00 am to 12 noon and from 1:00 to 3:00 pm – guided tours – Information: 775-2854.

~ ~ ~

