The Panama News blog links, March 10, 2017

Blades is Panamanian but his most famous music draws on Afro-Cuban roots.
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
MarineLink, New PanCanal daily tonnage record
Splash 24/7, Panama flag faces flak over biohazard ship
Sports / Deportes
LA Times, US soccer team to open Gold Cup against Panama
Horse Racing News, Santana Jr. and Osorio released from hospital after spill
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, Valor de los permisos de construcción baja 25%
Capital Financiero, Industria de seguros es puesta a prueba
CBC, Royal Bank of Canada closes accounts after Panama Papers review
The Brussels Times, Belgians probe Panama Papers lawyers and consultants
La Estrella, Piquete por ahorristas de Coacecss
Feedstuffs, WTO indicator suggests moderate trade momentum
Latin Lawyer, Lava Jato topples Colombian construction deal
Bloomberg, Carlos Slim loses a lot of money but gains popularity
Eyes on Trade, Trump plans to “bring American jobs back” missing from speech
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Love potion for frogs
EurekAlert!, BioMuseo a favorite attraction for butterflies and moths
Reuters, Ancient human tree cultivation shaped Amazon landscape
ScienceAlert, New record-high temperatures in Antarctica
Mongabay, Climate change drives local extinctions with tropics most at risk
The American Energy News, Solid-state EV battery breakthrough
Inverse, Why floating cities may make sense
News / Noticias
Newsroom Panama, Reward for information to solve American tourist murder case
La Estrella, Ngäbes rechazan acuerdo espurio suscrito con empresas chinas
EFE, Revisan tratado comercial de armas en Panamá
Telemetro, Detienen a exdiputado Osman Gómez con arma sin permiso
TVN, Cruz Roja panameña cumple 100 años
BBC, ICRC: Colombia facing violence despite FARC deal
EFE, ACNUR denuncia desplazamientos masivos en Colombia
CNN, Aleppo report accuses all sides of war crimes
Telemetro, Gigante brasileño Odebrecht pagó “impuesto guerrillero” a FARC
TVN, Odebrecht asumió gastos de campañas de Santos y Zuluaga en 2014
Reuters, Euro lawmakers press EU to impose visas on US citizens
WikiLeaks, Vault7: the CIA papers
DW, Russian hackers use Dutch polls as practice
Opinion / Opiniones
Khrushcheva, Laughing in the dark
Taibbi, Russia story is a minefield for Democrats and the media
Jackson, Ajit Pai wants to shut down the way we communicate and organize
PEN America, Aggressive interrogation of artists and writers at US border
Lewis, US foreign policy harms Latin American women’s reproductive rights
WOLA, The renewed US refugee ban and Central American kids
Gorriti, Satanizaciones
Tinker Salas, Looking for a left turn in Mexico
Bernal, Acuerdos para la impunidad
Gólcher, Las carencias del sistema educativo panameño
Jované, Panamá está al borde de colapsar institucionalmente
Culture / Cultura
AFP, Fashioning a life behind bars in Panama
English website, International Film Festival of Panama
The Collection, 71,000 historical maps online for free downloading
