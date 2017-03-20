The Panama News blog links, March 20, 2017

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Puertos y Logística, ACP descartó planes para la privatización de remolcadores
Marine Link, Meyer’s group orders tugs for new Panama Canal locks
Wired, PanCanal’s new software
Hellenic Shipping News, PanCanal’s new mooring line requirements
Mexico News Daily, Highway will boost competition with Panama Canal
Sports / Deportes
Antigua Oberver, Panama to face Trinidad-Tobago in key showdown
Economy / Economía
Reuters, Fitch says reputational risk is a key problem for Panama’s banks
Barsallo, The battleground of Panamanian corporate behavior
La Estrella, Ahorristas exigen informe de auditoria
IMF, Staff mission statement on Panama’s economy
Prensa Latina, Cuban rum and cigars at Panama’s Expocomer
TVN, Cámara de Turismo dice que Panamá está perdiendo en las redes sociales
Reuters, Mexico cancels sugar export permits for lack of US trade negotiator
EFE, Correa asegura que Odebrecht pide “imposibles” para acuerdo con Ecuador
The Hill: China approves Trump hotel, massage parlor and escort service trademarks
NBC, NY lawmaker and activist team up against human trafficking in hotels
Eyes on Trade, Unhappy fifth anniversary of US-Korea Free Trade Agreement
Reuters: EU consumer authorities to take on Facebook, Google, Twitter
DW, G20 finance ministers drop free trade pledge under US pressure
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Epigenetics Literacy Project, How our view of cancer’s origin has evolved
Mongabay, World’s first fluorescent frog discovered
Wired, The perfect banana is soon to be gone
Ring of Fire, Monsanto forged academic research
KCCI, Cheerios wildflower inititiative to boost global bee population
News / Noticias
TVN, Comisión de diputados que no investigará a sus pares
Telemetro, Corte Suprema anula el decreto de donaciones de la Asamblea
La Prensa, Un código secreto para los diputados
Telemetro, Varela busca regular organizaciones sin fines de lucro
Metro Libre, Residentes de Punta Pacífica piden suspensión de obra
The Intercept, Rogue Twitter accounts fight to preserve government science
Buzzfeed, Group recruiting scientists to run against anti-science GOP lawmakers
EcoWatch, New Zealand river gets status as legal person
The Guardian, Robert Mercer: data billionaire at war with the mainstream media
CNN, Trump supporter arrested for tweet that gives reporter an epileptic seizure
Bershidsky, What the Yahoo hack says about Russian spies
Opinion / Opiniones
Berkowitz, Why Arendt matters
Achtenberg, Argentina’s immigration crackdown rattles Bolivia
Santos, ¿Debe Panamá cerrarse a la inmigración?
Lenzer, Trump’s Panama problem
Gandásegui, Hay alternativas para el puerto en Corozal
Simpson Aguilera, Primera tarea de la Comisión Legislativa
Culture / Cultura
Brin, Looking back at Heinlein’s Future History
Blades, Derek Walcott
