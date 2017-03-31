The Panama News blog links, March 31, 2017

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

gCaptain, Shell gets access to oil hub in Panama

Nikkei Asian Review, Baltic Dry Index surges with Chinese demand

gCaptain, History doesn’t bode well for new commercial cargo preference bill

Sports / Deportes

The Oregonian, Panama and the USA play to a draw in World Cup qualifier

La Estrella, Mariano Rivera Jr. es llamado por los Nacionales

Paulick Report, Saez wins 100th victory at Gulfstream Park

Economy / Economía

EURACTIV.com, VP says Panama “not a tax haven”

EFE, Abogado de Mossack Fonseca: negocio “offshore” cayó 40% en Panamá

Eyes on Trade, Novartis threatens Colombia over cancer drug

AFP, EEUU da un giro de 180 grados en la globalización

The Independent, Africa trade meeting with no Africans

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Egg-sitting glassfrogs create safe exit for tadpoles

Think GeoEnergy, UTP’s first geothermal scientific expedition

STRI, Dead zones may threaten coral reefs worldwide

Telemetro, Reforzar higiene para evitar la infección que transmiten las garrapatas

Science, Dramatic human evolution may have been caused by malaria parasite

Mongabay, Facts and FAQs about thermal imaging

The Washington Post, New evidence for troubling idea about climate change

The Guardian, Companies challenge Trump’s reversal of climate change policies

The Independent, New German train emits only steam

EFF, The first horseman of the Internet privacy apocalypse

News / Noticias

Global Sisters Report, A wall in their river

Chiriqui Natural, Primer celebración sin petroglifos por Barro Blanco

Mongabay, Panama’s Barro Blanco dam to begin operation

Telemetro, El cepo a autoridades de la comarca por firmar acuerdo sin consultar

Bloomberg, Trump ally battles extradition to Panama from Miami

Shephard Media, Panama receives four Damen interceptors

TVN, Juez penal anula investigación por corrupción contra la exministra Burillo

La Estrella, Varela y Mimito omiten información al Tribunal Electoral

AFP, Varela defiende sus obras con Odebrecht en Panamá

Newsroom Panama, Martinelli helicopter seized in Mexico

TVN, Abogada de los Martinelli revela red de sociedades

La Estrella, La SPIA pide una constituyente

TVN, Fuerza Águila: gobierno tiene su cuenta y la ciudadanía su queja

The New York Times, Deane Hinton — the envoy who denounced death squads

Caribbean News Now, Survivor-led movement takes on sexual violence in Jamaica

New Republic, The general and the refugee

Opinion / Opiniones

Center for Public Integrity, Should a shipping firm owner run Trump’s trade policy?

Taibbi, Trump the Destroyer

Zibechi, Trump’s walls and China’s bridges

Waskow, Martin Luther King Jr. +50

Boff, The threat to humanity of highly destructive wars

Burch, The challenge to rebuild a people’s Internet

WOLA, Venezuela’s dissolution of its National Assembly

Blades, Se agrava la crisis institucional en Venezuela

Kouruklis, La ACP debe dedicarse al funcionamiento de la ampliación

Gandásegui, El vuelo del Águila

Miranda, Varela debe ocuparse de la crisis del país y no distraerse con el cepo

Culture / Cultura

BBC, Brazilian teacher changes hairstyle to support bullied girl

Sagel, ‘Implicados’ llega pronto

Kupfer & Cromwell, God is from Colon

