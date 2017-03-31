The Panama News blog links, March 31, 2017

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
gCaptain, Shell gets access to oil hub in Panama
Nikkei Asian Review, Baltic Dry Index surges with Chinese demand
gCaptain, History doesn’t bode well for new commercial cargo preference bill
Sports / Deportes
The Oregonian, Panama and the USA play to a draw in World Cup qualifier
La Estrella, Mariano Rivera Jr. es llamado por los Nacionales
Paulick Report, Saez wins 100th victory at Gulfstream Park
Economy / Economía
EURACTIV.com, VP says Panama “not a tax haven”
EFE, Abogado de Mossack Fonseca: negocio “offshore” cayó 40% en Panamá
Eyes on Trade, Novartis threatens Colombia over cancer drug
AFP, EEUU da un giro de 180 grados en la globalización
The Independent, Africa trade meeting with no Africans
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Egg-sitting glassfrogs create safe exit for tadpoles
Think GeoEnergy, UTP’s first geothermal scientific expedition
STRI, Dead zones may threaten coral reefs worldwide
Telemetro, Reforzar higiene para evitar la infección que transmiten las garrapatas
Science, Dramatic human evolution may have been caused by malaria parasite
Mongabay, Facts and FAQs about thermal imaging
The Washington Post, New evidence for troubling idea about climate change
The Guardian, Companies challenge Trump’s reversal of climate change policies
The Independent, New German train emits only steam
EFF, The first horseman of the Internet privacy apocalypse
News / Noticias
Global Sisters Report, A wall in their river
Chiriqui Natural, Primer celebración sin petroglifos por Barro Blanco
Mongabay, Panama’s Barro Blanco dam to begin operation
Telemetro, El cepo a autoridades de la comarca por firmar acuerdo sin consultar
Bloomberg, Trump ally battles extradition to Panama from Miami
Shephard Media, Panama receives four Damen interceptors
TVN, Juez penal anula investigación por corrupción contra la exministra Burillo
La Estrella, Varela y Mimito omiten información al Tribunal Electoral
AFP, Varela defiende sus obras con Odebrecht en Panamá
Newsroom Panama, Martinelli helicopter seized in Mexico
TVN, Abogada de los Martinelli revela red de sociedades
La Estrella, La SPIA pide una constituyente
TVN, Fuerza Águila: gobierno tiene su cuenta y la ciudadanía su queja
The New York Times, Deane Hinton — the envoy who denounced death squads
Caribbean News Now, Survivor-led movement takes on sexual violence in Jamaica
New Republic, The general and the refugee
Opinion / Opiniones
Center for Public Integrity, Should a shipping firm owner run Trump’s trade policy?
Taibbi, Trump the Destroyer
Zibechi, Trump’s walls and China’s bridges
Waskow, Martin Luther King Jr. +50
Boff, The threat to humanity of highly destructive wars
Burch, The challenge to rebuild a people’s Internet
WOLA, Venezuela’s dissolution of its National Assembly
Blades, Se agrava la crisis institucional en Venezuela
Kouruklis, La ACP debe dedicarse al funcionamiento de la ampliación
Gandásegui, El vuelo del Águila
Miranda, Varela debe ocuparse de la crisis del país y no distraerse con el cepo
Culture / Cultura
BBC, Brazilian teacher changes hairstyle to support bullied girl
Sagel, ‘Implicados’ llega pronto
Kupfer & Cromwell, God is from Colon
