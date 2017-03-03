Things to do

ACP Cultural Billboard

THEATER

• Metropolitan opera live and HD. Theater of the Visitor Center of Miraflores. March 11, from 11 am. Broadcast HD live from the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Tickets on sale in Development Golf Coronado.

• “The adventures of the pirate Sinbad in the seven seas”, from 11 February to 26 March. Saturdays 5:00 pm Sundays at 11:30 am / 2:00 pm / 4:00 pm in “Bambalinas at Teatro La Estación. Reserve at 203-6662 or teatroestacion@gmail.com Discount for ACP employee.

MUSIC

• Serious Rock Night – February 4, 8 pm- 1am. Pineapple Skull, Old Town. Series of presentations that includes the maximum exponents of Panamanian rock music. Free pass.

• Classical guitar night – Prisma hall, Hotel Riu Plaza, Calle 50, March 4, from 8 to 11 pm. Recital of classical music by the Argentine guitarist Néstor Benito. For reservations call 6208-4764.

VARIOUS

• Biomuseo

* Activities for children from four to 12 years. For more information write to ventas@biomuseopanama.org

* Entrance to the galleries will be free on Sunday, March 5 from 10 am to noon for Panamanians and residents who show their identification. Tickets can be used all day until closing time at 5 pm.

• Smithsonian Summer – for future scientists between the ages of seven and 12. The activity seeks to cultivate the curiosity of children in a fun, motivating and educational environment. For more information write to puntaculebra@si.edu or call 212-8793.

• Summer season at the UP – until March 24. 8:00 pm (Tuesday to Saturday) and 4:00 pm (Sunday), at the University of Panama. There will be workshops of plastic arts, mixed volleyball, classical dance, folkloric, modern fusion and hip-hop, among others. There are also scheduled shows such as the choreography presentation of the Coraza Group and the musical concert of the UP Philharmonic Orchestra. For more information call 523-5000.

• “Via Plural”, street art festival. Central Avenue and Old Town, February 4, 9 am, Participation of national and international artists, creating interactions directly on the streets.

• Urban market, avenue of the market, in front of La Plaza. City of Knowledge, Clayton

• Night of bats in Gamboa, March 5, 7 to 9 p.m. Laboratory of Gamboa of STRI. Open public event for the whole family. Attendees will be able to observe live bats, caught in mist nets and learn about their natural history. Free pass. Www.PageLab.WixSite.com/BatNights

• Festival of comets and tambourines, March 12, Panama Pacific Complex, former Howard base. 11am – 6pm. Festival of Chinese culture with kites, traditional tambourines. Event organized by Aprochipa, www.Aprochipa

REMEMBER TO VISIT

• Miraflores Visitor Center – open daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm – Tel: 276-8617 and 276-8427.

• Agua Clara Visitor Center – Gatun – open every day from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Tel: 443-5727.

• Interoceanic Canal Museum – open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm – Tel: 211-1649 / 211-1650.

• Museum of Biodiversity – Amateur. Monday 10:00 am-4pm- Wednesday and Thursday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Tuesday Closed.

• El Níspero- Zoo in El Valle de Antón – open every day from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

• Metropolitan Natural Park – Open daily from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm – Tels: 232-5552 / 5516.

• Archaeological Park El Caño – Tuesday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.- Monday and public holidays: closed.

• Church of Natá- visit with specialized guide of the INAC- Tuesday to Saturday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

• Explora Museum – interactive museum for children – Condado del Rey.

• Anthropological and Ethnographic Museum Dr. Roberto de la Guardia – located at the Félix Olivares School in David – open to the public from Monday to Friday – from 9:00 am to 12 noon and from 1:00 to 3:00 pm – guided visits – Information: 775-2854.

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.