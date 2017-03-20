¿Wappin? Back to work Monday free form

0
The best of the late great Chuck Berry

Back to work free form

Cienfue & Lilo Sánchez – Panama Verde Panama Red
https://youtu.be/-Hi0YP6gjcc

Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande – Faith
https://youtu.be/hNMMN46uFCc

Buena Fe y Silvio Rodríguez – La tempestad
https://youtu.be/woMwgawCGBA

Joss Stone – I Put a Spell on You
https://youtu.be/j1sa1t3M_4E

Natalia Lafourcade – Tú sí sabes quererme
https://youtu.be/ABLT6hdgEek

David Gilmour – The Girl In The Yellow Dress
https://youtu.be/7PwQrEbEnrM

Bruce Springsteen – Murder Incorporated
https://youtu.be/Jj7hvKQ6Uhc

Zacarías Ferreira – Asesina
https://youtu.be/oOXRhzFb0J8

Mad Professor – Melt Down Dub
https://youtu.be/_sbqdZP1Xxs

Carlos Vives – Al Filo de Tu Amor
https://youtu.be/OvvWwys7nU4

Stevie Nicks – Edge of Seventeen
https://youtu.be/Dn8-4tjPxD8

Gondwana – Sentimientos Original
https://youtu.be/5eaLYkOtqko

Of Monsters and Men – Little Talks
https://youtu.be/ghb6eDopW8I

Jimi Hendrix at the Royal Albert Hall, 1969
https://youtu.be/FGueBWQigKs

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

little donor button

FB_2

Tweet

vote final

FB CCL

Spanish PayPal button

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY