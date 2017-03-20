¿Wappin? Back to work Monday free form

The best of the late great Chuck Berry
Back to work free form
Cienfue & Lilo Sánchez – Panama Verde Panama Red
https://youtu.be/-Hi0YP6gjcc
Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande – Faith
https://youtu.be/hNMMN46uFCc
Buena Fe y Silvio Rodríguez – La tempestad
https://youtu.be/woMwgawCGBA
Joss Stone – I Put a Spell on You
https://youtu.be/j1sa1t3M_4E
Natalia Lafourcade – Tú sí sabes quererme
https://youtu.be/ABLT6hdgEek
David Gilmour – The Girl In The Yellow Dress
https://youtu.be/7PwQrEbEnrM
Bruce Springsteen – Murder Incorporated
https://youtu.be/Jj7hvKQ6Uhc
Zacarías Ferreira – Asesina
https://youtu.be/oOXRhzFb0J8
Mad Professor – Melt Down Dub
https://youtu.be/_sbqdZP1Xxs
Carlos Vives – Al Filo de Tu Amor
https://youtu.be/OvvWwys7nU4
Stevie Nicks – Edge of Seventeen
https://youtu.be/Dn8-4tjPxD8
Gondwana – Sentimientos Original
https://youtu.be/5eaLYkOtqko
Of Monsters and Men – Little Talks
https://youtu.be/ghb6eDopW8I
Jimi Hendrix at the Royal Albert Hall, 1969
https://youtu.be/FGueBWQigKs
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.