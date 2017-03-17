¿Wappin? On this St. Patrick’s Day…

For St. Patrick’s Day
Hozier – Take Me To Church
https://youtu.be/PVjiKRfKpPI
Ciara Sidine – The Arms Of Summer
https://youtu.be/YUTZLzRBNXQ
The Corrs Unplugged
https://youtu.be/rO31RDWj0g4
Pádraig Mór & Sean Lyons – Song for Marcella
https://youtu.be/cGKPX67xAwQ
Chieftains Live Over Ireland – Water from the Well
https://youtu.be/u8lkptsqriQ
Sinéad O’Connor – Róisín Dubh
https://youtu.be/0YmmAQjCvQ0
In Tua Nua – Don’t Fear Me Now
https://youtu.be/5Kd7j5pDMxQ
~ ~ ~
