¿Wappin? On this St. Patrick’s Day…

0
Armagh
Murals on Irish Street, Armagh.

For St. Patrick’s Day

Hozier – Take Me To Church
https://youtu.be/PVjiKRfKpPI

Ciara Sidine – The Arms Of Summer
https://youtu.be/YUTZLzRBNXQ

The Corrs Unplugged
https://youtu.be/rO31RDWj0g4

Pádraig Mór & Sean Lyons – Song for Marcella
https://youtu.be/cGKPX67xAwQ

Chieftains Live Over Ireland – Water from the Well
https://youtu.be/u8lkptsqriQ

Sinéad O’Connor – Róisín Dubh
https://youtu.be/0YmmAQjCvQ0

In Tua Nua – Don’t Fear Me Now
https://youtu.be/5Kd7j5pDMxQ

~ ~ ~
