Birds of Panama / Pájaros de Panamá © Kermit Nourse

The Black Necked Stilt / La Cigüeñuela Cuellinegra

photo and note by / foto y nota por Kermit Nourse

Today’s bird from Panama is the Black Necked Stilt, a bird with exceptionally long legs. This Stilt is about 14 inches tall, breeds in Panama, and usually found in mudflats.

El pájaro de hoy de Panamá es la Cigüeñuela Cuellinegra, un ave con patas muy largas. Este zanco es aproximadamente de 14 pulgadas de alto, genera en Panamá y generalmente se encuentra en marismas.

~ ~ ~

