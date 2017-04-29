¿Wappin? Culture Wars / Guerras Culturales

0

White House petrie dish

Las Guerras Culturales ~ The Culture Wars

Rob Quist – I Will Stand Up For You
https://youtu.be/SukJIPsLpPw

Julieta Venegas – Andar Conmigo
https://youtu.be/DNFeB_6WeIo

Chrissie Hynde – I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig

Smokey Robinson – Tracks of My Tears
https://youtu.be/rNS6D4hSQdA

Leslie Grace – Cómo Duele el Silencio
https://youtu.be/6eT6cmIZJAM

Bruce Springsteen – Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
https://youtu.be/BL-HL3ELvFI

Septima Raiz- Deja Vu
https://youtu.be/zIZFGbbnPDU

Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/EC9fDrjz8xM

Edu Lobo – Casa Forte
https://youtu.be/C6fkiL7w5ok

Hugh Masekela – Mace And Grenades
https://youtu.be/-Jg2w9H38gw

Javiera Mena – Espada
https://youtu.be/GqNTdNCU2y8

Joss Stone – Bruised But Not Broken
https://youtu.be/LEXB3pv5bFc

Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas Sobre Dios
https://youtu.be/hSvk0gjWnlM

Boney M – Rivers of Babylon
https://youtu.be/9ybv4DOj-N0

Bob Marley – Natural Mystic
https://youtu.be/poshPcHeh2E

Jefferson Starship – Blows Against the Empire
https://youtu.be/53WPcHogkRk

 

~ ~ ~
