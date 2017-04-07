¿Wappin? Flying high buzzardly free form

Janis Joplin: come and gone like a meteor.
Free form that shows the editor’s age
Bob Dylan – Lenny Bruce
https://youtu.be/67gAT2qDh60
Monchy y Alexandra – Dos Locos
https://youtu.be/ESBMw9-ht2o
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/K22qJ-VikTo
Lord Kitty – Neighbor
https://youtu.be/0OLtvvb2jLo
War – The World is a Ghetto
https://youtu.be/fLIaUdMzBtM
Desmond Dekker – Shanty Town
https://youtu.be/ZqgWuMcHc3g
Hello Seahorse! – Un Año Quebrado
https://youtu.be/jUUSbGVQF-U
The Rolling Stones & Lisa Fischer – Gimme Shelter
https://youtu.be/rLx4xJdCcZ4
Chaka Khan – Through the Fire
https://youtu.be/ymuWb8xtCsc
Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Bld_-7gzJ-o
Warren Zevon – Veracruz
https://youtu.be/_O2qJ0JXjug
Yomira John – Solita
https://youtu.be/9B4G7wppIuY
The Beatles – With a Little Help From My Friends
https://youtu.be/sYR7YhLtmS4
The Hooters – All You Zombies
https://youtu.be/2LE0KpcP05I
Randy Weston & Pharoah Sanders – Blue Moses
https://youtu.be/KeC68qpIq6s
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.