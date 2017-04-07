¿Wappin? Flying high buzzardly free form

Janis Joplin: come and gone like a meteor.

Free form that shows the editor’s age

Bob Dylan – Lenny Bruce

https://youtu.be/67gAT2qDh60

Monchy y Alexandra – Dos Locos

https://youtu.be/ESBMw9-ht2o

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

https://youtu.be/K22qJ-VikTo

Lord Kitty – Neighbor

https://youtu.be/0OLtvvb2jLo

War – The World is a Ghetto

https://youtu.be/fLIaUdMzBtM

Desmond Dekker – Shanty Town

https://youtu.be/ZqgWuMcHc3g

Hello Seahorse! – Un Año Quebrado

https://youtu.be/jUUSbGVQF-U

The Rolling Stones & Lisa Fischer – Gimme Shelter

https://youtu.be/rLx4xJdCcZ4

Chaka Khan – Through the Fire

https://youtu.be/ymuWb8xtCsc

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain

https://youtu.be/Bld_-7gzJ-o

Warren Zevon – Veracruz

https://youtu.be/_O2qJ0JXjug

Yomira John – Solita

https://youtu.be/9B4G7wppIuY

The Beatles – With a Little Help From My Friends

https://youtu.be/sYR7YhLtmS4

The Hooters – All You Zombies

https://youtu.be/2LE0KpcP05 I

Randy Weston & Pharoah Sanders – Blue Moses

https://youtu.be/KeC68qpIq6s

~ ~ ~

