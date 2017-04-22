¿Wappin? Free form from an old buzzard not yet dead to newer sounds

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
https://youtu.be/aMZ4QL0orw0

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/EbZYRZpNc64

Lana Del Rey – Ultraviolence
https://youtu.be/Z0cBa4xXXvE

The Heptones – Country Boy
https://youtu.be/lz7KNVaral4

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/rXwMrBb2x1Q

Natalia Lafourcade – Tú sí sabes quererme
https://youtu.be/ABLT6hdgEek

Alice Phoebe Lou – Fiery Heart, Fiery Mind
https://youtu.be/KuAXv5qaSbQ

Black Motion w/ Nokwazi – Imali
https://youtu.be/HuslzuKdMGk

Cultura Profética – Música sin tiempo
https://youtu.be/j9cXmu8H5D8

Spirit – Nature’s Way
https://youtu.be/gxchFl39rUE

Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton & Emmylou Harris – After the Gold Rush
https://youtu.be/tHTuxSzUacg

Café Tacvba – FUTURO
https://youtu.be/bRiJtAYMkv4

Nina Simone – Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
https://youtu.be/wfesHDG9i78

Hozier – To Be Alone
https://youtu.be/ZcDxk9CSTo8

Peter Tosh – Mystic Man
https://youtu.be/m7xCPgy5VeA

Of Monsters and Men Unplugged
https://youtu.be/5Me3KujRbas

 

~ ~ ~
