¿Wappin? Free form from an old buzzard not yet dead to newer sounds

Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdottir of Of Monsters and Men
Free form from an old buzzard not yet dead to newer sounds
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
https://youtu.be/aMZ4QL0orw0
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/EbZYRZpNc64
Lana Del Rey – Ultraviolence
https://youtu.be/Z0cBa4xXXvE
The Heptones – Country Boy
https://youtu.be/lz7KNVaral4
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/rXwMrBb2x1Q
Natalia Lafourcade – Tú sí sabes quererme
https://youtu.be/ABLT6hdgEek
Alice Phoebe Lou – Fiery Heart, Fiery Mind
https://youtu.be/KuAXv5qaSbQ
Black Motion w/ Nokwazi – Imali
https://youtu.be/HuslzuKdMGk
Cultura Profética – Música sin tiempo
https://youtu.be/j9cXmu8H5D8
Spirit – Nature’s Way
https://youtu.be/gxchFl39rUE
Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton & Emmylou Harris – After the Gold Rush
https://youtu.be/tHTuxSzUacg
Café Tacvba – FUTURO
https://youtu.be/bRiJtAYMkv4
Nina Simone – Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
https://youtu.be/wfesHDG9i78
Hozier – To Be Alone
https://youtu.be/ZcDxk9CSTo8
Peter Tosh – Mystic Man
https://youtu.be/m7xCPgy5VeA
Of Monsters and Men Unplugged
https://youtu.be/5Me3KujRbas
~ ~ ~
