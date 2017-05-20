Sanders, Don’t let the FCC auction off the Internet

We must stop Trump’s attempt to auction off

the Internet to the highest corporate bidder

by Bernie Sanders

Today [May 19], the FCC voted to start undoing the progress we’ve made toward making the Internet a space for the open exchange of ideas and information, free of discrimination and corporate control. What the telcom industry and their friends, including FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, want to do is change the fundamental architecture of the internet — to divide the Internet into slow and fast lanes, and to restrict information and content. They want to allow big corporations like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon to control content online. At this moment when our democratic institutions are in peril, ending net neutrality protections would be devastating. Now is the time to stand together and stop this attempt to auction off the internet to the highest corporate bidder.

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.