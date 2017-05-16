The Panama News blog links, May 16, 2017

A co-author of this hit song is Panamanian musician and composer Erika Ender
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
La Estrella, Prácticos del Canal de Panamá presentan habeas data contra la ACP
Berger, The Chinpo shipping case implodes
MarineLink, Maersk: shipping recovery coming
Maritime Professional, New generation of carrier alliances
Costa Rica News, Nicaragua Canal is paralyzed or about to die
EFE, Posibilidades para comercio marítimo boliviano
Post-Gazette, Copa talks with airport authority about Pittsburgh-Panama flights
Sports / Deportes
Telemetro, Boxeo en decadencia
Once a Metro, Michael Amir Murillo wears #62 for the New York Red Bulls
TVN, Panamá gana seis medallas de Jiu Jitsu en República Dominicana
Economy / Economía
TVN, Panamá Bilingüe se convierte en ley de la República
E&N: Panama prohibe Uber en hoteles, aeropuertos y centros comerciales
South Centre, The financial crisis and the Global South
Expansión, El bitcoin pulveriza sus récords
Reuters, Warren Buffett comments on healthcare, trade, buyback
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
EurekAlert!, Tectonic changes may have shaped Panama Canal rocks
Science Recorder, New crack in Antarctica ice shelf could signal coming break
La Vanguardia, Analizan el aumento de contaminación acústica en océanos
STRI, The Earth sank twice, flooding the Western Amazon
Mongabay, Howler monkeys booming 25 years after translocation
WHO, Noncommunicable diseases: the slow motion disaster
NPR: Microsoft’s president reflects on cyberattack, pirates and the NSA
News / Noticias
Radio Panamá, Ministro culpa venezolanos sobre incidente en la U de P
Colombia Reports, Panama-Colombia spat over peace process and crime
Telemetro, Porcell: al menos de 10 delaciones sobre Odebrecht en Panamá
La Estrella, Rescinde contrato a consorcio español investigado por pago de coimas
The Costa Rica Star, SPI agent charged for shooting US tourist
Telemetro, Conceden prórroga por caso de pérdida de armas del SPI
The New York Times, Hillary Clinton’s new political organization
E&N, Trump propone nuevas trabas para visas
The Hill, Kushner family touts US visas for wealthy Chinese
Huffington Post, GOP lawmaker would hand non-English-speaking kids to ICE
Opinion / Opiniones
Varoufakis, Congratulations, President Macron – now we oppose you
James, Twelve reasons to oppose rules on digital commerce in the WTO
Baker, Trump family and friends in your pockets
Navarro & Bessi, The US Southern Command in Costa Rica
Beltrán, What’s in the Fiscal Year 2017 spending package for Central America?
Bosquet, Venezuela’s friends hoping for the best but fearing the worst
Gandásegui, “Al calor de un pretexto, como una chispa estallará”
Simpson Aguilera, “Formación Política e Ideológica”
Beluche, ¿Por qué luchó Victoriano Lorenzo?
Sagel, Comunicación desde el Gobierno
Culture / Cultura
The Plantain, Miami Lakes to build wall and vows to make Hialeah pay for it
BBC, Remote island has ‘world’s worst’ plastic rubbish density
Frank Zappa, Plastic People
