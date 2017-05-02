The Panama News blog links, May 2, 2017

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
AFP, Buque de 13.000 contenedores bate récord en el Canal de Panamá
Port Strategy, Canal expansion “fails to meet expectations”
Hellenic Shipping News, Panama Canal performing above expectations
New Scientist, Mega-canals could slice through continents for giant ships
Maritime Executive, IMO Regional Technology Center proposed for Panama
Splash 24/7, Lloyd’s says technology will play a bigger part in shipping
Business Insider, China launches first domestically built aircraft carrier
Sports / Deportes
La Estrella, San Diego espera que Bethancourt puede recuperar el toque
SB Nation, Panama International Pereira Joins TFC II
Telemetro, Panamá sufre dura derrota ante Costa Rica
TVN, Panamá gana seis medallas en campeonato regional de jiu jitsu
Economy / Economía
AFP, Varela optimista sobre futuro ingreso de Panamá a Alianza del Pacífico
NZCity, Panama’s famous coffee makes its way to Australia
La Estrella, Los panameños adeudan $48,930 millones a los bancos
TVN, ASEP investiga a ETESA por los apagones
Telemetro, ASEP multa a empresas eléctricas por apagón nacional del 2013
The Hill, Trump’s dramatic retreat on trade
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Entomology Today, A peek at mysterious sweat bees in Panama’s treetops
WHO, Malaria: retreat of a centuries-old scourge
The Washington Post, Science funding spared for now under in budget deal
The Intercept, How to keep your smart phone chats truly private
News / Noticias
Costa Rica Star, SPI agent shoots American tourist
El Confidencial, Así saqueo la Universidad de Panamá
Newsroom Panama, Lawyer fingers Martinelli sons
TVN, Aprehenden apartamento y cuenta bancaria de Ricardo Martinelli Linares
Jamaica Gleaner, Malta calls early elections over Panama Papers scandals
Geo News, Panama has been trashed in rest of the world: Maryam Nawaz
DW, Opposition rejects Maduro’s call for a new constitution
BBC, Brazil hit by first general strike in two decades
WOLA, A global guide to US security aid programs
SPLC, New alt-right “Fight Club” ready for street violence
Politico, Trump rally altercations could add to legal woes
Rolling Stone, Craig Phillips to fix Wall Street?
Opinion / Opiniones
Stiglitz, Lessons from the Anti-Globalists
Greenwald, Trump’s support and praise of despots is central to the US tradition
Roach, A world turned inside out
Palley, Trumponomics: neocon neoliberalism behind an anti-globalization circus
Zinn Education Project, Why we need to reclaim “the commons” in the curriculum
Zamorano, The OAS and the crisis in Venezuela
Hetland, Why is Venezuela spiraling out of control?
Sagel, Los 100 días del Donald
Gandásegui, Los trillones de los paraísos fiscales
Simpson, Analizando la oferta electoral 2019
Bernal, Seamos centinelas
Culture / Cultura
Celebrating The Rag: Austin’s iconic underground newspaper
La Estella, Teatro gay: De mangos y albaricoques
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.