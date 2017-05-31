Two announcements from the US Embassy

U.S. Embassy in Panama

Consular Section: Federal Benefits Unit

Routine Message for U.S. Citizens

May 30, 2017

As part of the Foreign Enforcement Program, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will start the process of mailing their “Report to the U.S. Social Security Administration” form, which serves as their “Proof of Life” to the local mailing addresses on record with SSA.

If you meet any of the conditions below, you are required to comply with this requirement this year:

Beneficiary with a representative payee or

Beneficiary aged 90 and over or

The terminal digits of your SSN end in 50 – 99

As soon as you receive the form, please contact the Federal Benefits Unit to schedule an appointment to complete the form or for instructions on other delivery methods by sending an e-mail to Panama-FBU@State.Gov.

Please note that at this time you can only submit the original form with the bar code sent by the SSA. It is not possible for you to request a blank form at the Federal Benefits Unit to comply with this process.

Please note that a second form is mailed in October to those beneficiaries for whom a form was not received by the SSA and they will have until the end of November to submit the form to avoid their benefits being suspended in February 2018.

For more information on services provided by the Federal Benefits Unit you may visit the following link: https://pa.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/federal-benefits-unit/

U.S. Embassy Panama

Consular Section

American Citizen Services Unit

The American Citizens Services (ACS) Unit at the U.S. Embassy in Panama would like to inform U.S. citizens that we will be visiting David, Chiriqui on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 to provide passport, notarial, and federal benefits services to U.S. Citizens.

WHERE ,WHEN, AND HOW :

Where: Hotel Ciudad de David (Calle D. Norte, Ave. 2da. Este David, Chiriqui)

When: Tuesday, June 13, 9am-3pm

How: Please register below according to the service that you require:

HOW TO PAY FOR PASSPORT AND NOTARIAL SERVICES (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY):

The Embassy will only accept payment by local banker’s cashier check ( known in Spanish as “Cheque Certificado”) made payable to “U.S. Embassy Panama”, issued within the past five months. The Embassy will NOT accept cash or credit card payments. The notarial fee is $50 per each signature of the Consular Officer. A list of passport fees can be found here. Other than passport and notarial services, all other services are no-fee.

WHAT TO BRING FOR PASSPORT, NOTARIAL, AND LPR ABANDONMENT SERVICES :

For minor passport renewals, in addition to the completed DS-11 application, bring a copy of the photo page of the minor’s passport, a copy of both parents’ passports /cedulas, one recent color photo with a white background that measures 5×5 cm (2X2 inches) and a copy of the minor’s birth certificate, in addition to the original birth certificate and passport/ cedulas. The fee is currently $105.00 for a minor (under 16) passport renewal. The minor and both parents or guardians must appear in person. If only one parent is present in Panama, the “Statement of Consent from Absent Parent” Form DS-3053, notarized in the United States, is required. Please note that the DS-3053 will not be accepted if notarized in Panama.

For lost/stolen passports, in addition to the completed DS-11 application and the DS-64 statement regarding a lost or stolen passport, one recent color photo with a white background that measures 5×5 cm (2X2 inches), a Panamanian police report documenting the lost/stolen passport, and documentation of your identity (government-issued identification cards and/or proof of U.S. citizenship). The fee is currently $135 for an adult (over the age of 16) replacement of a lost or stolen passport.

Notarizations: Here is the link with details. If you are requesting the notarization of your driver’s license, bring a photocopy of the front and back page of your license, as well as your license. If you are requesting notarization of benefits documents, bring the original and a copy of the document(s) showing the amount of benefits you receive monthly or annually. The notarial fee is $50.00 for each signature of the Consular Officer.

LPR Abandonment: Bring completed form I-407 and a photocopy of your Permanent Resident Card, as well as your Permanent Resident Card.

WHAT TO BRING FOR FEDERAL BENEFITS SERVICES (please bring legible copies of all documents to be submitted) :

SSA Proof of Life: If you are required to comply with this requirement this year (i.e. your SSN ends in 00 thru 49; you receive benefits for someone else; you are age 90 or over), please bring your cedula or passport.

Medicare Enrollment/Cancellation: To enroll in Medicare, you should complete and sign this form and to cancel your enrollment please complete and sign this form.

Social Security Replacement Card: Bring a copy of your valid U.S. passport and completed form SS-5FS.

Social Security Card for child under 12: Bring a copy of the U.S. passport for one of the parents, the child’s “copia integra” birth certificate, and the child’s U.S. passport (as well as copies) as well as completed form SS-5FS.

Change of Address for Social Security: Bring your current passport or cedula.

International Direct Deposit Enrollment: If you wish to enroll, please send an e-mail to Panama-FBU@state.gov to request the form.

We look forward to seeing you there!

American Citizen Services Unit

U.S. Embassy in Panama

