The Panama News blog links, June 24, 2017

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
SeaTrade, New Panama – China relations will strengthen maritime sector
Telemetro, ACP proyecta nueva ampliación del Canal para 2025
CTV, Chile thwarted Nazi plot against the Panama Canal
Nikkei, Japan plans to launch self-piloting ships
La Estrella, Primer vuelo chárter de Costa Rica llega al aeropuerto de Río Hato
Sports / Deportes
MLSoccer.com, Román Torres opts off of Gold Cup roster
La Estrella, Jorge Dely Valdés a cargo de la selección Sub 15 de Panamá
Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bigger utility role for Camargo
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, La antigua Zona del Canal entre la historia y avance mercantil
La Estrella, Remesas cayeron 3.8% en el primer trimestre de 2017
The Indian Express, India seizes jeweler’s assets for his Panama shell company
El País, Cómo la exclusión LGBTI obstaculiza el desarrollo en Latinoamérica
Broad, From extractivism to buen vivir
El País, “Telefónica está para ayudar, para invertir, y no para otras cosas”
Notimérica, Mujica destaca la necesidad de que haga cargo “de los más débiles”
Financial Times, Latinos en EEUU dejan de gastar dinero debido a Trump
Steil & Smith, The retreat of the Renminbi
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Is it sometimes OK to cheat?
Global Sisters Report, Examining Panama’s role in Earth’s history
Silicon Republic, Indigenous women and science knowledge
Gizmodo, Google to stop scanning your emails to pick ads to show you
C|Net, El malware para Mac sigue al alza
The Washington Post, Antarctic rainfall and a melt area bigger than Texas
News / Noticias
Miami Herald, Uncertainty whttles away hope for Cubans stranded in Panama
La Estrella, Denuncia el contrato entre AMP y Marina Vista Mar Group
The White House, Remarks by Varela and Trump at their meeting
TVN, El testigo panameño que utilizó la Fiscalía de Miami en la audiencia a Martinelli
Telemetro, Investigan causa del incendio que afectó embarcaciones en Amador
Reuters, OAS empty-handed on Venezuela resolution
Caribbean News Now!, Short-lived CARICOM unity collapses at the OAS summit
El Espectador, Colombia es el segundo país con más desplazados internos
US News & World Report, Brazil’s police accuse Temer of bribery
The Hill, Pi group makes its first endorsements
CNN, Southern Baptists grapple over the alt-right
The Michigan Daily, New DNC chair emphasizes culture change
The Intercept, Prominent Democratic fundraisers lobby for Trump’s agenda
BBC, The secret lives of Islamic State fighters
ALAI, UN conference vows to restore oceans’ health
Opinion / Opiniones
Bildt, Urbanization 2.0
Mint Press News, Ron Paul’s interview with Edward Snowden
Glendinning, Psychohistory in the Age of Trump
Birkett, Caribbean Single Market and Economy: a development conundrum
Walters, To “afflict the comfortable”
Kenney & Norris, Trump’s conflicts of interest in Panama
Greene, Who built the Panama Canal?
Gandásegui, La visita de Varela a Washington
Blades, De qué te vale tener y tener…
Sagel, El ventilador está encendido
Culture / Cultura
El Tiempo, Las reflexiones de Rubén Blades en un mundo zombi
Telemetro, Javier Alvarado gana Premio Hispanoamericano de Poesía
The Intercept, The History Channel tells the story of the War on Drugs
BBC, How quilting got ripped apart by American politics
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.