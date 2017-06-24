The Panama News blog links, June 24, 2017

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

SeaTrade, New Panama – China relations will strengthen maritime sector

Telemetro, ACP proyecta nueva ampliación del Canal para 2025

CTV, Chile thwarted Nazi plot against the Panama Canal

Nikkei, Japan plans to launch self-piloting ships

La Estrella, Primer vuelo chárter de Costa Rica llega al aeropuerto de Río Hato

Sports / Deportes

MLSoccer.com, Román Torres opts off of Gold Cup roster

La Estrella, Jorge Dely Valdés a cargo de la selección Sub 15 de Panamá

Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bigger utility role for Camargo

Economy / Economía

La Estrella, La antigua Zona del Canal entre la historia y avance mercantil

La Estrella, Remesas cayeron 3.8% en el primer trimestre de 2017

The Indian Express, India seizes jeweler’s assets for his Panama shell company

El País, Cómo la exclusión LGBTI obstaculiza el desarrollo en Latinoamérica

Broad, From extractivism to buen vivir



El País, “Telefónica está para ayudar, para invertir, y no para otras cosas”

Notimérica, Mujica destaca la necesidad de que haga cargo “de los más débiles”

Financial Times, Latinos en EEUU dejan de gastar dinero debido a Trump

Steil & Smith, The retreat of the Renminbi

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Is it sometimes OK to cheat?

Global Sisters Report, Examining Panama’s role in Earth’s history

Silicon Republic, Indigenous women and science knowledge

Gizmodo, Google to stop scanning your emails to pick ads to show you

C|Net, El malware para Mac sigue al alza

The Washington Post, Antarctic rainfall and a melt area bigger than Texas

News / Noticias

Miami Herald, Uncertainty whttles away hope for Cubans stranded in Panama

La Estrella, Denuncia el contrato entre AMP y Marina Vista Mar Group

The White House, Remarks by Varela and Trump at their meeting

TVN, El testigo panameño que utilizó la Fiscalía de Miami en la audiencia a Martinelli

Telemetro, Investigan causa del incendio que afectó embarcaciones en Amador

Reuters, OAS empty-handed on Venezuela resolution

Caribbean News Now!, Short-lived CARICOM unity collapses at the OAS summit

El Espectador, Colombia es el segundo país con más desplazados internos

US News & World Report, Brazil’s police accuse Temer of bribery

The Hill, Pi group makes its first endorsements

CNN, Southern Baptists grapple over the alt-right

The Michigan Daily, New DNC chair emphasizes culture change

The Intercept, Prominent Democratic fundraisers lobby for Trump’s agenda

BBC, The secret lives of Islamic State fighters

ALAI, UN conference vows to restore oceans’ health

Opinion / Opiniones

Bildt, Urbanization 2.0

Mint Press News, Ron Paul’s interview with Edward Snowden

Glendinning, Psychohistory in the Age of Trump

Birkett, Caribbean Single Market and Economy: a development conundrum

Walters, To “afflict the comfortable”

Kenney & Norris, Trump’s conflicts of interest in Panama

Greene, Who built the Panama Canal?

Gandásegui, La visita de Varela a Washington

Blades, De qué te vale tener y tener…

Sagel, El ventilador está encendido

Culture / Cultura

El Tiempo, Las reflexiones de Rubén Blades en un mundo zombi

Telemetro, Javier Alvarado gana Premio Hispanoamericano de Poesía

The Intercept, The History Channel tells the story of the War on Drugs

BBC, How quilting got ripped apart by American politics

