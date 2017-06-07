The Panama News blog links, June 7, 2017

Islam: blowing up violent delusions with truth
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
MarineLink, Panama Canal to modify its toll structure
La Estrella, Practicantes piden auditar contratos de la ACP
Splash24/7, Kawasaki markets new LNG tank for expanded Panama Canal
La Estrella, Huelga de pilotos de Copa se mantiene para el 15 de junio
Sports / Deportes
Baltimore Sun, Rubén Tejada called up to Orioles
Fight News, Former world champs to square off against Colombians in Panama
TVN, Chemito Moreno se retira del boxeo
AzCentral, Randall Delgado getting another shot to start for Diamondbacks
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, Asep sancionó a Claro con $50 mil por infringir ley
TVN, A mediados de 2018 iniciará la construcción de la Línea 3 del Metro
El Comercio, Panamá prohibe la entrada de leche peruana
Quartz, Economists: Leaks show ultra-wealthy dodge more taxes than believed
Washington Post, Trump Foundation admits to violating ban on self-dealing
Expansión, Nace el papel higiénico ‘Trump’
Wired, Who will pay for the future if not the robots?
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Friends help female vampire bats cope with loss
La Estrella, Se inicia temporada de anidación de tortugas en playa Mata Oscura
IFLScience, Statins could dramatically cut death rate in breast cancer patients
Mongabay, Climate change may be choking the oceans’ oxygen supply
Hawthorne, Crazy things that are going to happen as sea levels rise
La Estrella, Alcaldía de Panamá crea la nueva dirección de Resiliencia
News / Noticias
TVN: Las contradicciones, misterios y silencios que rodean el caso Odebrecht
Arkansas Online, Martinelli faces graft case but keeps Razorback ties
La Estrella, Estadounidense buscado por pedofilia es detenido en Chiriquí
The New York Times, Dems see special election win as good sign for ’18
PoliticusUSA, Flipping a state seat no Democrat has ever won in NH
Daily Kos, Deported US military veterans commemorate Memorial Day in Mexico
Telemundo, Dos hombres mueren mientras intentaban detener ataque racista
Washington Post, Suspect in Portland stabbings built life around hate speech
El Universal, Harvard rechaza a estudiantes por compartir memes contra mexicanos
The Intercept, Chinese conglomerate cultivated ties to powerful US politicians
BBC, FARC threatens demobilization delay
BBC, Chilean judge sends 106 former secret agents to prison
Haaretz, It’s not Islam that drives young Europeans to jihad
The Guardian, Spain’s top anti-corruption prosecutor quits over Panama link
DW, Panama Papers tainted PM wins re-election in Malta
Opinion / Opiniones
Buen Abad, Teoria de la falsa risa
Taibbi, Goldman Sachs bailing out Nicolas Maduro
Weisbrot: Venezuela needs honest mediation, not OAS intervention
Boff, El porqué de las elecciones directas ya en Brasil
Targ, The political time of day
Brin, Chaos — and disturbances — in the Oval Office
Stiglitz, Trump’s rogue America
Ash, Terrorism and authoritarianism
Davies, Will the neocons’ long war ever end?
Simpson Aguilera, Hablemos del qué y el cómo
Sagel, O César o nada
Blades, Noriega
Culture / Cultura
The Guardian, Imams refuse funeral prayers to London Bridge attackers
NPR, NYC activism begins with lessons in theater
Q, What breakfast looks like around Latin America
La Estrella, Murió Papi Brandao
VICE, El General pioneered regueton and then disappeared
