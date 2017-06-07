The Panama News blog links, June 7, 2017



Islam: blowing up violent delusions with truth

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

MarineLink, Panama Canal to modify its toll structure

La Estrella, Practicantes piden auditar contratos de la ACP

Splash24/7, Kawasaki markets new LNG tank for expanded Panama Canal

La Estrella, Huelga de pilotos de Copa se mantiene para el 15 de junio

Sports / Deportes

Baltimore Sun, Rubén Tejada called up to Orioles

Fight News, Former world champs to square off against Colombians in Panama

TVN, Chemito Moreno se retira del boxeo

AzCentral, Randall Delgado getting another shot to start for Diamondbacks

Economy / Economía

La Estrella, Asep sancionó a Claro con $50 mil por infringir ley

TVN, A mediados de 2018 iniciará la construcción de la Línea 3 del Metro

El Comercio, Panamá prohibe la entrada de leche peruana

Quartz, Economists: Leaks show ultra-wealthy dodge more taxes than believed

Washington Post, Trump Foundation admits to violating ban on self-dealing

Expansión, Nace el papel higiénico ‘Trump’

Wired, Who will pay for the future if not the robots?

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Friends help female vampire bats cope with loss

La Estrella, Se inicia temporada de anidación de tortugas en playa Mata Oscura

IFLScience, Statins could dramatically cut death rate in breast cancer patients

Mongabay, Climate change may be choking the oceans’ oxygen supply

Hawthorne, Crazy things that are going to happen as sea levels rise

La Estrella, Alcaldía de Panamá crea la nueva dirección de Resiliencia

News / Noticias

TVN: Las contradicciones, misterios y silencios que rodean el caso Odebrecht

Arkansas Online, Martinelli faces graft case but keeps Razorback ties

La Estrella, Estadounidense buscado por pedofilia es detenido en Chiriquí

The New York Times, Dems see special election win as good sign for ’18

PoliticusUSA, Flipping a state seat no Democrat has ever won in NH

Daily Kos, Deported US military veterans commemorate Memorial Day in Mexico

Telemundo, Dos hombres mueren mientras intentaban detener ataque racista

Washington Post, Suspect in Portland stabbings built life around hate speech

El Universal, Harvard rechaza a estudiantes por compartir memes contra mexicanos

The Intercept, Chinese conglomerate cultivated ties to powerful US politicians

BBC, FARC threatens demobilization delay

BBC, Chilean judge sends 106 former secret agents to prison

Haaretz, It’s not Islam that drives young Europeans to jihad

The Guardian, Spain’s top anti-corruption prosecutor quits over Panama link

DW, Panama Papers tainted PM wins re-election in Malta

Opinion / Opiniones

Buen Abad, Teoria de la falsa risa

Taibbi, Goldman Sachs bailing out Nicolas Maduro

Weisbrot: Venezuela needs honest mediation, not OAS intervention

Boff, El porqué de las elecciones directas ya en Brasil

Targ, The political time of day

Brin, Chaos — and disturbances — in the Oval Office

Stiglitz, Trump’s rogue America

Ash, Terrorism and authoritarianism

Davies, Will the neocons’ long war ever end?

Simpson Aguilera, Hablemos del qué y el cómo

Sagel, O César o nada

Blades, Noriega

Culture / Cultura

The Guardian, Imams refuse funeral prayers to London Bridge attackers

NPR, NYC activism begins with lessons in theater

Q, What breakfast looks like around Latin America

La Estrella, Murió Papi Brandao

VICE, El General pioneered regueton and then disappeared

