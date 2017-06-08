The Panama News website is under attack. This is a test of our defense.

If, when you tried to open this page, you saw one of these:

We are also getting, from our MalwareBytes program, messages like these which point to two other offenders:

These spam criminals are not only attacking The Panama News, they are attacking you. Despite it being a website hosted by a US company, and an apparent promotion for such US federal offenses as online gambling and wire fraud, the general practice is that the FBI protects SONY but not small websites from Internet crime. But you still might want to report it.