Trump’s upscale Panama clients…

The Trump Ocean Club in Panama City adds another footnote to its underworld ties. The fugitive ex-governor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Roberto Borge, stayed there for 11 days before his arrest yesterday at Tocumen Airport. Photos from the Trump Ocean Club’s Facebook page and the Policia Nacional.

 

