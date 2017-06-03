¿Wappin? Nevertheless, we persist…

0

Sonny & Jeremy

Nevertheless, we persist…

Norah Jones – Black Hole Sun
https://youtu.be/XbQ08Ixczvo

Eric Burdon & The Animals – We Love You Lil
https://youtu.be/GH0lxuoqEoM

ELO – Poor Boy
https://youtu.be/2HngGfym_RY

Jefferson Airplane – When The Earth Moves Again
https://youtu.be/KnnXKsZbTUo

Zoé – Labios Rotos
https://youtu.be/7h2ryr_uUEs

León de Judá- Revolución
https://youtu.be/8nHfQJ2N3Ec

Elijah Emanuel – Persistence of Vision
https://youtu.be/nCUb_wO-ZfY

Aisha Davis – Trouble
https://youtu.be/gbzK2Ce57OM

Peter Tosh – Why Must I Cry
https://youtu.be/0rGo5PkJwpg

Lee Perry & Mad Professor – Dub Those Crazy Baldheads
https://youtu.be/i1D2DvISLTk

Cafe Tacvba – Futuro
https://youtu.be/bRiJtAYMkv4

Mike & The Mechanics – Silent Running
https://youtu.be/Ddi2TBnzdPo

Javiera Mena – Hasta La Verdad
https://youtu.be/UQFrNuvINkw

Sonny Green – Jeremy Corbyn
https://youtu.be/n88IE2QKVuA

Of Monsters and Men – Live at Lollapalooza Brasil 2016
https://youtu.be/88tDl8w20rA

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

little donor button

FB_2

Tweet

FB CCL

vote final

Spanish PayPal button

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY