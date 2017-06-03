¿Wappin? Nevertheless, we persist…

Nevertheless, we persist…
Norah Jones – Black Hole Sun
https://youtu.be/XbQ08Ixczvo
Eric Burdon & The Animals – We Love You Lil
https://youtu.be/GH0lxuoqEoM
ELO – Poor Boy
https://youtu.be/2HngGfym_RY
Jefferson Airplane – When The Earth Moves Again
https://youtu.be/KnnXKsZbTUo
Zoé – Labios Rotos
https://youtu.be/7h2ryr_uUEs
León de Judá- Revolución
https://youtu.be/8nHfQJ2N3Ec
Elijah Emanuel – Persistence of Vision
https://youtu.be/nCUb_wO-ZfY
Aisha Davis – Trouble
https://youtu.be/gbzK2Ce57OM
Peter Tosh – Why Must I Cry
https://youtu.be/0rGo5PkJwpg
Lee Perry & Mad Professor – Dub Those Crazy Baldheads
https://youtu.be/i1D2DvISLTk
Cafe Tacvba – Futuro
https://youtu.be/bRiJtAYMkv4
Mike & The Mechanics – Silent Running
https://youtu.be/Ddi2TBnzdPo
Javiera Mena – Hasta La Verdad
https://youtu.be/UQFrNuvINkw
Sonny Green – Jeremy Corbyn
https://youtu.be/n88IE2QKVuA
Of Monsters and Men – Live at Lollapalooza Brasil 2016
https://youtu.be/88tDl8w20rA
~ ~ ~
