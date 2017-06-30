¿Wappin? Un adios triste / A sad farewell

0

mourning

Un adios triste / A sad farewell

Johnny Cash – Hurt
https://youtu.be/HjQtlAiFLuc

Joan Osborne – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/gA0GcXV2njY

Pretenders – Creep
https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU

REM – Losing My Religion
https://youtu.be/5xp4422MXIw

Sinéad O’Connor – Sacrifice
https://youtu.be/qYtNbUVGl7A

Zoé – Labios Rotos
https://youtu.be/7h2ryr_uUEs

Joss Stone – Teardrops
https://youtu.be/5PJvzazVhPw

Prince Royce – Nada
https://youtu.be/aN8IiYilntE

Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships
https://youtu.be/hIccZsURyLc

Of Monsters and Men – Human
https://youtu.be/rUiHZBAm4Xk

Los Jaivas – La Poderosa Muerte
https://youtu.be/8AO8pY09h_Y

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

little donor button

FB_2

Tweet

FB CCL

vote final

Spanish PayPal button

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here