Improv8 2017: the most nimble-witted of Theatre Guild shows

Improv8 2017

Eric Jackson’s photos and appreciation

One can’t review improv in the normal way that one reviews a play and make much sense. The main theme is the 1970s but it’s a different situation every night and nobody knows what she or he might be called upon to do. Come to think about it, this would be good training for lawyers who have to think on their feet in courtrooms. It’s a number of years old now, but even before the summertime improv shows the Theatre Guild would do difficult or experimental stuff this time of the year, when audiences are reduced by people out traveling and the folks who do community theater have fewer constraints about steep learning curves to sharpen their skills.

What has happened, however, is that a younger crowd that mostly speaks English as a second language, does not have as much money to travel as the average person at a Guild show in, say, October and has a different set of tastes and expectations has glommed onto Improv8. Plus, since each show is different there is a hard core who come to multiple shows. Improv8 is not, therefore, the attendance doldrums that July presentations at the Guild’s wooden playhouse in Ancon were usually becalmed.

During intermissions and afterward there is a different band every night. So, what of the music inside and outside? This reporter got into the doo-wop and The Beatles covers, and didn’t get into the disco and Monkees cover. The Detroit Rockers Engaged in the Abolition of Disco (DREAD) indoctrination seems to have a lifelong hold, even unto buzzardly old age. But you may have entirely different tastes, and that’s fine.

On the press night, the night before opening night, who was the best performer in the eyes of this reporter? That’s hard to say. Most of the folks had been seen before and others had not. The overall quality of performance has improved over the years. To pick one person, it would be the MC, Ingrid MacCartney.

Imrov8 2017

Directed by Amit Nathani

Produced by Mónica Crespo

Starring Ingrid MacCartney (MC), Andrea Marchosky, Billy Shyne, HB Twohy, Hilary Hughes, Joe Mezquita, Juan de la Guardia, Lisa Palm, Yesui Aranda and Amit Nathani

Production assistant Sandra Sosa

Set design José Manuel López

Set construction Aylin Medina and Dean Hopster

Lighting design Juan de la Guardia

Lighting operation Andrés Díaz

Sound design and operation Amit Nathani

Stage manager Sandra Sosa

Costume design Keitha Kushner

Makeup and hair Dayana Moreno

Choreography Cristina Maduro

Marketing José Manuel López and María Emma Faria

Poster design José Manuel López

Graphic concept José Manuel López and Dayana Moreno

Program design Dayana Moreno

Photography Elena Nathani

Two more weeks, July 27-29 and August 3-5, shows at 8 p.m.

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.